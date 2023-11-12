Moomoo lights up the Nasdaq Tower in NY Times Square; Received good wishes from partners and associates

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On October 29, MooMoo’s latest ad lit up the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, one of New York’s most visible and iconic billboards.

Since Moomoo made its debut in the US Silicon Valley in 2018, it has been officially launched in Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and other markets. Moomoo and its sister brands have collectively garnered more than 20 million global users.

To provide the best services to global investors, Moomoo is collaborating with major exchanges globally. On October 29, three of Moomoo’s esteemed affiliates, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq, CBOE Global Markets (CBOE), sent video messages to wish Moomoo success in the future.

“We are pleased to witness your global growth and look forward to collaborating with you for many years to come.”

Eddie Cordell, President of APAC for CBOE

“Our collaboration empowers investors to make well-informed investment decisions. We are pleased to be part of our key client’s international expansion and success journey. We look forward to working even closer with Moomoo in the years to come.” Looking forward to.”

Tomas Franzik, Managing Director of Nasdaq

“On behalf of the Exchange, we thank you for your continued and ongoing cooperation in connecting investors to the home of capital markets and the world’s largest stock exchange. We wish you all the best.”

Jessica Froots, Head of Relationship Management at NYSE

Since its inception in 2018, with its advanced technology-driven features, Moomoo has been appreciated by many users, partners and friends. Five of YouTube’s popular financial influencers, many of whom boast six-figure follower numbers, shared their insights about Moomoo’s star features – Heat Map, Institutional Tracker, Earnings Reports, Charting Tools and Real-Time Data .

“With Moomoo’s heat map, you can toggle between parameters such as market, industry, price change, market cap, time interval or turnover.”

YouTuber – TheDavidLinReport

“With Moomoo’s Institutional Tracker*, you’re not just tracking any security. You’re tracking companies that are experts in this business.”

Youtuber – Stockmo

“Moomoo’s Earnings Report Is a Backstage Pass to Stock Market Drama. It’s Like Watching Your Favorite Show But With Real Bets and Dollar Signs.”

YouTuber – Victoria Media

“Moomoo’s charting tools let you customize your data like never before. It’s like having a buffet of trading insights, and you get to pick whatever you want on your plate.”

YouTuber – Kenan Grace

“With Moomoo, you are equipped with real-time data** that refreshes every 0.3 seconds. It’s practically hot off the presses. Making a move on the market with in-depth information constantly updated from multiple markets Never miss.”

YouTuber – Moneymakerevilev

October 29 also marks the 11th anniversary of Moomoo parent company’s 2012 launch in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, the company has continued its efforts to make investing more accessible and community-driven. Going forward, Moomoo will be committed to driving technological innovation to enhance the experience and will continue to bring pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data and insights to investors.

*Please note, any portfolio structure provided is updated with significant delays and may be incomplete. It is not possible to replicate the timing or exact holdings of an institutional portfolio.

**Please note, Level 2 data in the US is provided by Moomoo Financial Inc. Available to accounts with a minimum 30-day average account value of $100+. Other terms apply, to learn more, visit moomo.com/us/support/topic3_435. In Australia, free Level 2 data will be received after opening a Moomoo account with Futu Securities (Australia) Limited. Not all referenced products and features apply to all regions. For more information, please visit your local Moomoo website for details.

about mumu

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data and insights. It provides users with the information and technology needed to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analysis, and in-depth data. Moomoo grows with its users, building a community where investors share, learn and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials and interactive programs, allowing any investor, at any level, to profit. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics and seminars to improve their investing knowledge and insights.

Moomoo was founded in Silicon Valley, California, and operates globally, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, and Canada. Moomoo’s parent company is Nasdaq listed. It is a global strategic partner with the New York Stock Exchange and has won several awards internationally. Moomoo is not just your investment platform. This is your investment journey.

For more information, please visit moomoo’s official website www.moomoo.com or feel free to email: [email protected].

(PRNewsPhoto/Moomoo)

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/moomoo-lights-up-nasdaq-tower-in-ny-times-square-receives-best-wishes-from -partners-and-associates-301985306.html

Source MooMoo

Source