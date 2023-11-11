Moody’s sends warning to America: Your last AAA credit rating is in danger. cnn business

New York CNN –

The United States is one step closer to losing its last ideal credit rating after Moody’s Investors Service changed the country’s debt outlook to negative after market close on Friday.

Although this move does not automatically mean that America’s credibility will be diminished, it does raise the possibility.

Even the possibility of a downgrade in US ratings could damage Americans’ investment portfolios, make it even more expensive for them to borrow money, and even more expensive for the government to service its debt.

These effects would be even more painful if Moody’s ultimately downgrades US debt.

According to a statement from Moody’s, the main driver of the action was the country’s declining fiscal strength due to extreme partisanship in Washington.

“In the context of higher interest rates, without effective fiscal policy measures to reduce government spending or increase revenues, Moody’s expects the U.S. fiscal deficit to remain very large, making it difficult to carry debt,” the statement said. The capacity will be greatly weakened.

US government officials pushed back on the move, citing the liquidity of US Treasuries, among other factors.

“We disagree with the change in negative approach,” Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement. “The U.S. economy remains strong, and Treasury securities are the world’s leading safe and liquid asset.”

Moody’s is the only one of the three major credit rating agencies to assign the United States an excellent rating of AAA, which it has maintained since 1917.

Standard & Poor’s downgraded the United States for the first time in 2011 following the debt ceiling standoff. In August, Fitch Ratings downgraded the US credit rating following the recent debt ceiling debate.

Moody’s cited several recent events that illustrate America’s extraordinary political divisions, including the near-default earlier this year before Congress agreed to raise the debt ceiling.

The ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the first time in history that a Speaker had been given the boot, and the inability of Congress to replace him for weeks also added to Moody’s negative sentiment about the government’s weaknesses. This is especially important when it comes to the ability to work in a bipartisan manner to exercise fiscal responsibility, avoid another imminent shutdown, and deliver on a reasonable budget.

If Congress does not pass a budget or stopgap-funding bill by midnight next Friday, November 17, the government will shut down. Federal agencies have already begun preparations as House Speaker Mike Johnson has yet to outline a path forward to avoid that outcome.

A Johnson spokesman did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment on Moody’s announcement.

“In Moody’s view, such political polarization is likely to continue,” the agency said. “As a result, it appears extremely difficult to build political consensus around a comprehensive, credible multi-year plan to curb and reverse the growing fiscal deficit through measures that increase government revenues or improve entitlement spending.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Moody’s actions were “yet another result of congressional Republican overreach and dysfunction.”

US debt has long been considered a safe haven by investors, but Fitch’s recent downgrade along with a warning from Moody’s suggests it has lost some of its luster.

The downgrade is likely to push U.S. Treasury yields higher as investors see greater risk in lending money to the government.

The US Treasuries – and especially the 10-year US Treasuries – influence all types of debt, from mortgage rates for homes Americans buy to contracts written around the world.

Shortly after the announcement, U.S. Treasury yields moved slightly higher over the weekend before the bond market closed at 5 p.m. ET.

The next step for Moody’s will be to conduct a more thorough review of US debt to determine whether a rating downgrade is needed. A methodology brief published by the ratings committee earlier Friday said the review is typically concluded within 30 to 90 days in cases where the review “does not depend on an event whose timing Moody’s cannot control.” ”

This story is developing and will be updated.

