Moody's has warned that it may downgrade China's credit rating. cnn business

Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter, which breaks down what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.

Hong Kong/New Delhi CNN-

Moody’s on Tuesday cut its outlook on China’s credit rating to negative from stable. Citing risks related to “structurally and persistently low medium-term economic growth” and ongoing troubles in its property sector.

Downgrading its outlook does not automatically mean the rating agency will downgrade China’s creditworthiness, but it does raise the possibility.

Moody’s said the shift reflects growing evidence that authorities will provide financial support to cash-strapped local governments and state-owned enterprises, posing “broad downside risks to China’s fiscal, economic and institutional strength” ”

The worsening scenario comes at a time when the world’s second largest economy is grappling with several economic problems.

China’s growth, one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history, was driven for decades by a housing boom driven by a growing population and urbanization.

But the all-important property market, which accounts for over 30% of the economy, fell into crisis following a government-led ban on developers’ lending more than two years ago. Analysts say the asset decline could continue for a long time, hurting China’s growth prospects for many years.

Another major concern for the country is local government debt, which has increased substantially due to a sharp decline in land sales revenues due to property degradation as well as the long-term impact of the costs of imposing pandemic lockdowns.

There are concerns that the real estate crisis could lead to a broader financial meltdown. Key companies in China’s $3 trillion “shadow banking” industry – a sector that is a vital source of finance in the country – are facing growing financial troubles, partly due to the risk of failed property investments.

What’s more, China faces long-term population decline. The country’s fertility rate is now lower than Japan, which has long been known for its aging society. Earlier this year, China released data that showed its population began declining last year for the first time in six decades.

A decline in labor supply and an increase in health care and social spending could lead to wider fiscal deficits and higher debt burdens. A smaller workforce could also deplete household savings, resulting in higher interest rates and a decline in investment.

Moody’s expects China’s annual economic growth rate to slow to 4% in both 2024 and 2025, and to average 3.8% per year. From 2026 to 2030. Structural factors, including weak demography, could lead to a decline in potential growth of about 3.5% by 2030.

China is expecting growth of “about 5%” this year.

Moody’s maintained its long-term A1 rating on China’s sovereign bonds.

“The affirmation of the A1 rating reflects China’s financial and institutional resources to manage the transition in an orderly manner,” the agency said. “The sheer size of its economy and strong, albeit slow, potential growth rates support its high shock-absorbing capacity.”

China’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it was “disappointed” by Moody’s decision to downgrade the country’s credit outlook.

“China’s economy is moving towards high-quality growth, new drivers of China’s economic growth are taking effect and China has the ability to continue reform and respond to risks and challenges,” it said in a statement. The country’s growth prospects and fiscal sustainability are “unsustainable”.

However, the markets were not convinced. The CSI 300 index, which tracks the top 300 stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, closed down 1.9% on Tuesday, its lowest level since February 2019. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also closed down 1.9% on Tuesday, its lowest level since November. 2022.

Anna Kuban contributed to this report.

Source: www.cnn.com