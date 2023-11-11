Moody's drops a bomb on the US economy - prepare yourself for the waves of the crypto market

Moody’s Investors Service recently took a significant step by downgrading its rating outlook on the United States government to negative from stable.

This shift lies in the growing risks to the country’s fiscal strength, attributed to factors such as rising interest rates and lack of effective fiscal policy measures.

According to Moody’s, the possibility of continued political instability in Washington poses a significant risk. The agency highlighted concerns about political polarization within the US Congress, suggesting that existing divisions could hinder building consensus on a fiscal plan to address falling debt affordability.

Bonds issued by businesses and governments are the subject of global financial research by Moody’s Investors Service. Moody’s is one of the “Big Three” credit rating firms, along with Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Group. It is also included in the Fortune 500 list of 2021.

A negative outlook does not warrant a rating cut; It merely indicates that it may happen in the future. Of the three major credit rating agencies, Moody’s is the only agency to hold a triple-A rating on US sovereign debt on the world’s largest economy.

Moody’s warning amid threat of government shutdown

Moody’s move comes at a critical juncture, coinciding with the threat of a government shutdown. The rating agency maintained US long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at AAA, indicating cautious optimism about the country’s economic strength.

As Congress grapples with funding decisions, the agency’s decision adds a layer of complexity to an already challenging political landscape. The US government is currently funded until November 17, but the lack of consensus on a bill before the deadline raises concerns.

As of today, the market cap of cryptocurrencies stood at $1.37 trillion. Chart: tradingview.com

While Moody’s has retained the US’s AAA rating, the negative outlook has prompted discussion within the cryptocurrency community. Some see this as a possible sign of economic unrest that could spread to the cryptocurrency markets. The matter of concern is that market volatility may increase due to weak fiscal position and political uncertainty.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo countered Moody’s view, saying that the U.S. economy remains strong, and Treasury securities are considered the world’s premier safe and liquid assets.

Moody’s Gloom Vs. Treasury’s optimism gives rise to crypto puzzle

However, the disagreement between Moody’s assessment and the Treasury’s optimism raises questions about the macroeconomic outlook among crypto investors.

The cryptocurrency market, which is known for its sensitivity to macroeconomic factors, could experience both positive and negative outcomes. On the one hand, the negative outlook may push investors to seek alternative assets, including cryptocurrencies, as a hedge against traditional financial uncertainties.



Cryptocurrencies, often considered decentralized and immune to traditional economic fluctuations, may attract greater attention in times of perceived economic instability.

At the time of writing, the current valuation of the global cryptocurrency market is $1.47 trillion, indicating a positive movement of 2.07% within the last 24 hours.

However, on the other hand, if the negative outlook translates into real fiscal challenges for the US, it could lead to a macroeconomic recession. In such a scenario, cryptocurrencies may not remain completely untouched, as the general economic slowdown affects all financial markets.

Crypto investors are advised to closely monitor developments in US fiscal policies and global economic indicators. While Moody’s decision reflects concerns about the country’s financial health, the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury maintains confidence in the strength of the US economy.

As the situation unfolds, the cryptocurrency market will respond to macroeconomic trends influenced by the US fiscal landscape.

