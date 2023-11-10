Moody’s downgrades US outlook to negative citing deficit and political polarization

The White House seen at dusk in Washington, DC on September 30, 2023.

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cut the United States government’s rating outlook to negative from stable, pointing to growing risks to the country’s fiscal strength.

The rating agency has affirmed the US long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at AAA.

“In a context of high interest rates, without effective fiscal policy measures to reduce government spending or increase revenues,” the agency said. “Moody’s expects the US fiscal deficit to remain very large, significantly weakening debt affordability.”

Brinkmanship in Washington has also been a contributing factor, Moody’s said.

“Continuing political polarization within the US Congress increases the risk that successive governments will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability,” the rating agency said.

As for keeping the country’s rating at AAA, Moody’s said it expects the US “to maintain its extraordinary economic strength.” “Further positive growth surprises in the medium term could at least slow the deterioration in credit affordability,” the agency said.

“Although Moody’s statement maintains the United States’ AAA rating, we disagree with the change to a negative outlook,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in a statement. “The U.S. economy remains strong, and Treasury securities are the world’s leading safe and liquid asset.”

Moody’s has taken the step of cutting its outlook when Congress is once again facing the threat of government shutdown. For now, the government is funded until November 17, but lawmakers in Washington are facing off over a bill before the deadline.

House Speaker-elect Mike Johnson (R-La.) has indicated he will release the Republican government funding plan on Saturday, a move that will give members time to read it before an expected Tuesday vote on the measure.

But his plan to fund some parts of the government through Dec. 7 and other parts through Jan. 19, known as a laddered continuing resolution, or CR, has expired when it comes to the White House and the Democratic-controlled Senate. .

“Moody’s decision to change America’s outlook is yet another result of congressional Republican overreach and dysfunction,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

In August, Fitch downgraded the US long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to AA+ from AAA, citing “expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years” as well as deteriorating governance and rising debt burdens.

Feud in Washington was also an issue. “Repeated debt-ceiling political standoffs and last-minute solutions have undermined confidence in fiscal management,” Fitch said at the time.

