Moody’s downgrades America’s credit rating to negative, angering Washington

New York: Moody’s has cut its outlook on US credit ratings from “stable” to “negative”, citing a large fiscal deficit and a deterioration in credit affordability, a move that was immediately criticized by President Joe Biden’s administration.

The move follows a downgrade of the sovereign this year by another ratings agency, Fitch, following months of political instability around the US debt ceiling.

Federal spending and political polarization have been a growing concern for investors, contributing to a selloff that took US government bond prices to their lowest level in 16 years.

“It’s hard to disagree with the argument, as there is no reasonable expectation of fiscal consolidation in the near future,” said Christopher Hodge, chief U.S. economist at Natixis. “The deficit will remain large … and the debt burden will continue to grow as interest costs take up a larger share of the budget.” The ratings agency said in a statement that “continued political polarization” in Congress increases the risk that lawmakers will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability.

“Any kind of significant policy response that we might be able to see to this falling fiscal strength probably won’t happen until 2025 because of the reality of the political calendar next year,” Moody’s senior vice president William Foster told Reuters. in an interview.

Republicans, who control the US House of Representatives, are expected to release a stopgap spending measure on Saturday aimed at averting a partial government shutdown by keeping federal agencies open when existing funding expires next Friday.

Moody’s is the last of the three major rating agencies to maintain the top rating for the US government. Fitch changed its rating from triple-A to AA+ in August, joining S&P, which has had an AA+ rating since 2011.

Although it changed its outlook, indicating that a downgrade is possible in the medium term, Moody’s affirmed its long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at ‘AA’, citing US credit and economic strength.

Shortly after Moody’s release on Friday, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the change was “yet another result of congressional Republican overreach and dysfunction.” While Moody’s statement maintains the United States’ AAA rating, we disagree with the change in outlook to negative.

The U.S. economy remains strong, and Treasury securities are the world’s premier safe and liquid asset,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.

Adeyemo said the Biden administration has demonstrated its commitment to fiscal stability, including more than $1 trillion in deficit reduction measures included in the June agreement with Congress on raising the US debt ceiling and reducing Biden’s deficit to about $2.5tr. A proposal to reduce it by Rs. Next decade.

Treasury yields have risen this year on expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain monetary policy tightening, as well as US-focused fiscal concerns.

“The sharp rise in Treasury yields has added to the already existing pressure on US credit affordability,” Moody’s said.

Moody’s downgrade may raise fiscal concerns, but investors have said they doubt it will have any significant impact on the U.S. bond market, which is seen as a safe haven because of its depth and liquidity.

However, it is a reminder that the clock is ticking and markets are getting closer and closer to realizing that we may be heading into another round of drama that could ultimately lead to a government shutdown,” LPL said Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist. financial.

Moody’s decision also comes at a time when Biden, who is seeking re-election in 2024, has seen a sharp decline in his support in the polls. /Siena poll released Sunday shows him trailing the leading Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump, in five of six states: Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Biden remained ahead of Trump in Wisconsin.

The results from those six states will help determine who wins the presidential election.

Moody’s move will also put pressure on congressional Republicans to advance funding legislation to prevent a partial government shutdown.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has spent days negotiating with members of his 221-212 Republican majority about several stopgap measures, said Moody’s decision underlined the failure of Biden’s “reckless spending agenda.” Is. “Our $33.6 trillion debt is unsustainable and threatens our national security and economy,” he said in a statement. “We will struggle to sort out our finances.”

The House and the Democratic-led Senate must agree on a vehicle that Biden can sign into law before existing funding expires on Nov. 17.

Infighting among House Republicans has led to a government shutdown, yet both parties have contributed to the budget deficit.

Biden’s Democrats have supported a variety of spending plans, while Republicans pushed sharp tax cuts at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, which also helped offset the deficit. America’s total gross debt increased by approximately $7.9tr during Trump’s tenure. Neither party has seriously addressed the rising costs of Social Security and Medicare programs, which represent a significant portion of federal spending.

