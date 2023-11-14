Moody’s downgrade will have no impact on the treasury market

Visitors outside the US Treasury Building in Washington, DC, US on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

mixed market

U.S. stocks traded mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average the only major index to rise. Asia-Pacific markets were mostly up on Tuesday as investors await Biden’s meeting with Xi. South Korea’s KOSDAQ index rose about 2.2%, snapping a five-day losing streak. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.8% after a survey showed the country’s consumer confidence fell in November.

Biden-Xi meeting

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday. This will be the second time since Biden took office that the two leaders will have met in person. Relations between the world’s largest and second-largest economies have deteriorated since an alleged Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace in February. Therefore, Biden and Xi will likely focus on “containment.”[ing] A crisis,” according to one political commentator.

consumer spending fell

Excluding autos and gas, U.S. October retail sales declined 0.08% month over month, while core retail sales, which exclude restaurants, declined 0.03%, according to the new CNBC/NRF Retail Monitor. The data differs from the Census Bureau’s retail sales report because it is the result of actual consumer purchases – analyzing more than 9 billion anonymized credit and debit card transactions – whereas the census relies on survey responses.

Exxon invests in green technology

Exxon Mobil, one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, said it aims to become a leading producer of lithium for electric vehicle batteries. The company will begin this plan through drilling operations commencing at a geological site it purchased earlier this year in southern Arkansas. Exxon said it would produce battery-grade lithium at the site by 2027.

[PRO] 11 percent jump in an index

US stocks have long been ahead of global indices. But Morgan Stanley thinks a key Asian stock index – which has risen nearly 25% so far this year, more than twice the S&P 500’s 10.5% gain – will continue its onslaught with an 11% rise in 2024 . The country’s currency will strengthen next year, giving a boost to stocks exposed to international trade, the bank said.

This week will be important for the market. The October consumer price index is due later today, while on Wednesday US President Joe Biden will meet in person with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time since last November. Investors focused on the week ahead are already ignoring last week’s bad news.

On Friday, Moody’s Investors Service cut its rating outlook on the US government to negative from stable. The rating agency cited the country’s large fiscal deficit and political polarization within the Congress as risk factors for the treasury.

Moody’s move was not entirely new. (Standard & Poor’s and Fitch have also issued similar warnings.) And even if that were the case, it’s hard to imagine investors spontaneously turning to US Treasuries – the world’s largest and most liquid market – .

“If we go from triple-A to double-A, what does that mean in practical terms? … There will still be collective demand for U.S. Treasuries,” said Michael Reynolds, vice president of investment strategy at Glenmede Investment Management.

In fact, despite Moody’s warning, there was hardly any increase in Treasury yields on Monday. The yield on the 10-year note rose 1 basis point to 4.638%, while the yield on the 2-year note declined nearly 3 basis points to 5.033%.

The stock also did not experience major volatility. In fact, the S&P 500 was mostly flat, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.22%. Trading volume, based on the SPDR S&P 500, was below its 30-day average.

Today’s CPI report is likely to bring further volatility in stocks. Economists expect October prices to rise 0.1% from September and 3.3% from a year earlier.

If the figures come in near or below estimates, it will please investors because it means the Federal Reserve could raise rates for the year — or for the entire cycle, optimists would say.

As Goldman Sachs strategist Peter Oppenheimer said, “The good news is that inflation and interest rates have now peaked and our economists are expecting softening conditions. This backdrop is favorable for equity markets, giving investors The downside risk has reduced.”

Of course, the lack of headwinds does not mean the journey ahead is easy. With the Israel-Hamas war still developing and economic data in the US weakening, risks remain.

— CNBC’s Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

