Moody’s cuts US credit rating outlook to ‘negative’: What does it mean?

Credit rating firm Moody’s Investors Service on Friday (Nov 10) cut its outlook on US credit ratings to “negative” from “stable”. While the move doesn’t automatically mean the company will downgrade the US’s reputation, it does raise the possibility.

Even fears of a rating downgrade may increase Fiscal concerns for America – This could make it more expensive for investors to borrow money, and more expensive for the government to service its debt.

Why has Moody’s changed the US credit outlook?

There are three main reasons for this: the threat posed by rising interest rates; increasing debt burden; and a polarized Congress that has failed to agree on how to deal with America’s budget deficit.

“In the context of higher interest rates, without effective fiscal policy measures to reduce government spending or increase revenues, Moody’s expects the U.S. fiscal deficit to remain very large, making it difficult to carry the debt,” Moody’s said in a statement. The capacity will be significantly weakened.” “Continued political polarization within the US Congress increases the risk that successive governments will not be able to reach consensus on a fiscal plan to slow the decline in debt affordability.”

In an interview with Reuters, William Foster, Moody’s senior vice president, said: “Any kind of significant policy response that we might be able to see to this falling fiscal strength will probably not happen until 2025 because of the reality. Next year’s political calendar.

Notably, the company’s decision comes at a time when the federal government is on the verge of a shutdown next week if Republicans and Democrats in Congress cannot agree on a spending plan.

How has the Biden administration responded?

The White House has blamed the Republican Party for this step. “Moody’s decision to change the US approach is yet another result of congressional Republican overreach and dysfunction,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo criticized Moody’s, saying the administration “has demonstrated its commitment to fiscal sustainability, including the more than $1 trillion deficit reduction included in the June debt ceiling deal, as well as President Biden’s budget proposals also include those that would reduce. The deficit will increase by nearly $2.5 trillion over the next decade.”

How has the Republican Party responded?

Republican US House Speaker Mike Johnson said Moody’s decision underscores the failure of President Biden’s “reckless spending agenda.”

“Our $33.6 trillion debt is unsustainable and threatens our national security and economy,” he said in a statement. “We will struggle to sort out our finances.”

Have other rating firms also changed their approach?

Yes they have. In August this year another credit rating firm, Fitch downgrades its US long-term rating From its top mark of AAA to AA+. The move came two months after the country avoided default on its debt.

In 2011, Standard & Poor’s took a similar step after an 11th-hour standoff over raising the debt ceiling.

What do these ratings mean?

After analyzing official and other data and interacting with government officials, business leaders, and economists, credit rating agencies assign comprehensive ratings to companies’ financial and business models, as well as economic management by sovereign governments. These agencies evaluate instruments such as bonds, debentures, commercial paper, deposits and other debt offerings of companies or governments to help investors make informed decisions.

From a company or government’s point of view, better ratings help in raising funds at a cheaper rate. Agencies do this on an ongoing basis, either upgrading or downgrading the instrument based on performance, prospects, or events that are likely to impact a company’s balance sheet or the fiscal position of a government or sub-sovereign entity.

