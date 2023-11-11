Moody’s cuts US credit rating outlook to ‘negative’, Biden administration blames Republicans – Times of India

Credit rating agency Moody’s has downgraded its outlook on the US government to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’, citing risks to the country’s fiscal strength and political polarization in Congress. The agency has maintained America’s current top-grade AAA rating, but raised the possibility that it could be cut in the future.

Moody’s said the US deficit is likely to remain very large as interest rates rise and government spending increases, especially on social programs and infrastructure.

Reasons for Moody’s downgrade

Rising interest rates: One of the primary reasons cited by Moody’s for the downgrade is the sharp rise in debt service costs. The US is experiencing rising interest rates, which has a direct impact on the cost of servicing the national debt.

Political polarization: Moody’s also cited increasing political polarization in the US as a factor in its decision. This polarization is seen as a risk to the country’s ability to effectively manage fiscal policy and address long-term debt challenges.

Large Fiscal Deficits: The US is struggling with large fiscal deficits, which has contributed to declining debt affordability. This situation has raised concerns about the sustainability of the country’s fiscal path.

Debt Affordability Concerns: The combination of rising interest rates and large fiscal deficits has led to a decline in US debt affordability. This decline is a major concern for credit rating agencies like Moody’s.

The downgrade comes as the US faces a potential government shutdown as the Republican-led House, Democratic-led Senate and the Biden White House fail to agree on a funding bill before the November 18, 2023 deadline. Have been. The US is also facing a looming debt ceiling crisis, as the Treasury Department has warned that it will run out of money to pay its bills by December 3, 2023, unless Congress raises the borrowing limit.

The Biden administration has rejected Moody’s downgrade, saying it disagrees with the change in outlook to negative and that the US economy remains strong and resilient. The administration has blamed the Republican Party for the ratings decline, calling it the result of Republican “extremism and dysfunction” and accusing them of holding the economy hostage by refusing to cooperate on funding and debt ceiling issues.

Shortly after Moody’s release, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the change was “yet another result of congressional Republican overreach and dysfunction.”

“While Moody’s statement maintains the United States’ AAA rating, we disagree with the change in outlook to negative. The U.S. economy remains strong, and Treasury securities are the world’s premier safe and liquid asset,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.

The administration has also defended its economic agenda, saying that it would boost the growth, productivity, and competitiveness of the US economy and that it would be paid for by raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations. The administration has urged Congress to pass its $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill, known as the Build Back Better Act, and its $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, saying they are vital to America’s recovery and future.

Moody’s downgrade may raise fiscal concerns, but investors have said they doubt it will have any significant impact on the U.S. bond market, which is seen as a safe haven because of its depth and liquidity.

However, “it is a reminder that the clock is ticking and markets are getting closer and closer to realizing that we may be heading into another round of drama that could ultimately lead to a government shutdown,” said Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist. LPL Financial.

The downgrade from Moody’s has raised concerns and questions about America’s fiscal health and political stability, as well as its role and reputation in the world. The downgrade also increases the pressure and urgency on the US government to resolve its budget and debt impasse and implement its economic policies. The downgrade also highlights challenges and opportunities for the US to address long-term structural issues, such as population aging, income inequality, climate change and global competition.

(with inputs from agencies)

Source: m.timesofindia.com