Moody's cuts China's credit outlook to negative, citing low growth, asset risks

Dec 5 (Reuters) – Ratings agency Moody’s on Tuesday cut its outlook on China’s sovereign credit rating to negative from stable, citing risks from lower medium-term economic growth and a major reform in the country’s huge property sector.

Moody’s said in a statement that the downgrade reflects growing evidence that authorities will need to provide financial support for debt-laden local governments and state firms, posing broader risks to China’s fiscal, economic and institutional strength.

“The outlook change also reflects rising risks related to structurally and persistently low medium-term economic growth and ongoing deterioration in the property sector,” Moody’s said.

The move by Moody’s was the first change in its outlook on China since it cut its rating by one notch to A1 in 2017, citing expectations of slower growth and rising debt.

While Moody’s affirmed China’s A1 long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings on Tuesday, it said it expects the country’s annual GDP growth to slow to 4.0% in 2024 and 2025, and to average 3.8% from 2026 to 2030.

Most analysts believe the economy is on track to meet the government’s annual growth target of about 5% this year, but activity is highly uneven.

The world’s second-largest economy has struggled to build a strong post-Covid recovery as a deepening housing market crisis, local government debt risks, slower global growth and geopolitical tensions have slowed the pace. The flurry of policy support measures has proven only modestly beneficial, increasing pressure on officials to deliver more stimulus.

According to the latest data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), local government debt is projected to reach 92 trillion yuan ($12.6 trillion) in 2022, or 76% of China’s economic output, up from 62.2% in 2019.

After years of overinvestment in infrastructure, low returns from land sales and rising costs to fight COVID-19, economists say debt-laden municipalities now pose a major threat to the economy. Have been.

China’s Finance Ministry said it was disappointed by Moody’s downgrade, adding that the positive trend in the economy would continue. It also said that property and local government risks are manageable.

“Moody’s concerns about China’s economic growth prospects, fiscal stability and other aspects are unnecessary,” the ministry said.

In October, China unveiled plans to issue 1 trillion yuan ($139.84 billion) in sovereign bonds by the end of the year to help kick-start activity, meeting its 2023 budget deficit target of less than 1% of gross domestic product (GDP). ) was increased to 3.8%. original 3%

The central bank has cut interest rates modestly in recent months and injected more cash into the economy, promising to maintain policy support.

Reporting by Dnyaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru and Kevin Yao in Beijing; Editing by Tom Hogg and Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

