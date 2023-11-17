Moody’s affirms Italy’s credit rating and upgrades outlook

US ratings agency Moody’s announced on Friday that it has affirmed Italy’s credit rating at Baa3, and raised the country’s outlook to “stable” from “negative”, citing its significant economic strengths.

“The decision to change the outlook to stable from negative reflects the stabilization of the country’s economic strength, the health of its banking sector and the prospects for government debt mobility,” Moody’s said in a statement.

It said the decision to maintain Italy’s credit rating above junk status at Baa3 is supported by its “important economic strengths, including its strong manufacturing sector, high household wealth and low private sector indebtedness.”

Moody’s has joined rivals Fitch and S&P Global Ratings in affirming Italy’s investment-grade rating in recent weeks, giving a much-needed boost to economic plans set by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s hard-right government.

“I welcome this evening’s decision with great satisfaction,” Italy’s Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said in a statement.

“It is confirmation that, despite many difficulties, we are doing good for the future of Italy.”

Despite his government’s radical past, including with Matteo Salvini’s far-right League, Meloni promised to follow a path of budgetary responsibility.

But in September, Rome raised its deficit forecast to reflect the plan to finance an election promise to cut taxes for the lowest-income households – prompting an immediate reaction in markets.

Ten-year lending rates rose sharply, the difference between Italian and German rates – the closely watched “spread” – temporarily exceeded 210 points.

– Concern about losses –

The public deficit for 2023 is now expected to be 5.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 4.5 percent previously forecast and 4.3 percent in 2024.

Under government plans, the deficit is expected to fall below the three percent limit set under EU spending rules only in 2026, which were suspended until the end of this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy’s massive public debt – the second largest in the eurozone in relation to GDP after Greece – is expected to decline modestly from 140.2 percent of GDP to 139.6 percent in 2026.

Another concern is that Italy’s economy is slowing, which is impacting the situation in Germany, its main trading partner, which is expected to fall into recession this year.

Italy itself avoided recession in the third quarter of the year, with GDP stabilizing after a 0.4 percent decline in the previous three months.

Giorgetti warned on Tuesday that he may revise down his growth forecast for 2023 in the context of higher interest rates, currently at 0.8 percent.

– Moving away from ‘negative’ –

In August 2022, following the fall of Mario Draghi’s government in Rome, Moody’s downgraded Italy’s Baa3 rating to a negative outlook, citing “political risks” that could prevent the implementation of structural reforms.

The agency warned in April that Italy risked being pushed into speculative category, citing “sluggish growth” and “high” debt financing costs, in a context of rising interest rates.

Around the same time, US banking giant Goldman Sachs also issued a warning advising investors to sell debt securities from Italy and focus on Spain instead.

However, Fitch last week affirmed Italy’s rating at BBB, two notches above junk, highlighting the “stability” of Meloni’s coalition.

S&P also affirmed its BBB rating for Italy in late October, while warning that “the pace of government debt reduction will slow.”

“Medium-term cyclical economic prospects will continue to be supported by the implementation of Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP),” Moody’s said in a statement supporting the decision to upgrade its outlook.

It added that “energy supply risks have reduced to some extent due to strong government policy action.”

BH/AR/IDE/DA/ACB

Source: www.bing.com