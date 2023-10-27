‘Monzo says I’m too old for a premium bank account’

Mr Greenfield, who has been with Monzo since 2019, says he feels he has been discriminated against – Christopher Pledger

A Monzo customer has been refused a bank account because it is too old.

Paul Greenfield, 72, applied for Monzo’s £15 per month premium account to take advantage of the higher interest rate and included travel insurance, however, he was later told he was over the age limit Is.

“I spoke to Monzo, and they said they would get back to me. But when they did so they said, ‘Sorry, you are not eligible, you must be between 18 to 69.’

No further explanation was given, although Monzo later confirmed that its decision was related to travel insurance.

Mr Greenfield, who has been with Monzo since 2019, said he was “shocked” by the rejection and feels he has been discriminated against.

“I love Monzo. The app is amazing. I love tech because I’ve been in the tech industry for 50 years. So when a technology company treats me this way, I’m shocked.

“My outlook on life is young, I am fit and healthy. But this is a very ageist thing. It is not that there is any life insurance included in that product.

“What would you think it would cost people like me to charge them an extra £15 a month? How much will it cost them to give me a premium account?”

Mr Greenfield wrote to one of Monzo’s board members, who was known to him. “She was surprised, too,” he says. “She said: ‘I can’t believe this is the case. Monzo wouldn’t have refused you a premium account because of your age.’

“I sent her a copy of the chat transcript, and she said she would look into it for me. Shortly afterwards, I received an email from Monzo’s complaints team saying they were looking into it and it could take up to two months.

“Who knows whether they will change their policy or not?”

In the end, Mr Greenfield got his travel insurance from Revolut for £7 a month “with no questions asked”.

A Monzo Premium account costs £15 per month. Customers benefit from a 4.6 percent interest rate, a white metal card and worldwide phone and travel insurance.

Monzo’s terms and conditions for accounts state that applicants must be between 18 and 69 years of age.

Exemptions from the Equality Act of 2010 allow financial services providers to refuse to provide a product or service because of age without it being classed as discrimination.

James Daly, founder of consumer group Fairer Finance, said: “Obviously the risk of disease is greater the older you are, so it’s quite common to have maximum age limits on travel insurance policies and packaged bank account policies.”

But Mr Daly said Mr Greenfield’s frustration with Monzo was “understandable”.

“Is this good service? Obviously: no. But they are not doing anything illegal.”

Caroline Abrahams, Age UK charity director, said it was “disappointing” to hear stories of people being rejected for financial products because of their age.

“While access to banking and insurance products is vital for many people to participate fully in our society, rejecting people based on stereotypes is unfair and somewhat disrespectful to the older people affected.

“The exemption from age discrimination laws enjoyed by the financial services industry feels like an anachronism, and this type of discrimination should be left in the history books.”

Other high street banks also restrict access to insurance products included in similar “packaged” bank accounts.

Nationwide’s FlexPlus current account includes worldwide travel insurance, but applicants over the age of 70 will need to pay an additional £65 “age upgrade” fee to cover it.

Virgin Money offers a Club M account with travel insurance that covers the account holder and their live-in partner if they are both under the age of 75.

Halifax’s Ultimate Rewards current account also includes travel insurance, but only for customers under 71.

NatWest charges a £75 annual surcharge per person for travel cover if a Silver, Platinum or Black account customer is aged 70 or over.

However, unlike Monzo, these lenders allow customers to apply for a packaged account even if they are too old to benefit from insurance.

Mr Daly said: “If you say ‘I understand I can’t use travel insurance but I still want this account’, most banks will let you keep it. But they have the right to say no.”

Spokespeople for NatWest, Virgin Money, Halifax and Nationwide confirmed there is no upper age limit on any of their accounts.

A Monzo spokesperson said: “Unfortunately this customer was not able to obtain a Monzo Premium account, as they were advised and in accordance with our terms, the travel insurance provided with this package does not meet the age criteria of 18-69. Comes with a policy that is set by the insurance provider.

“This is common practice within the travel industry, not just for Monzo nor in the case of our free account or other packaged accounts that we offer like Monzo Plus, which does not include travel insurance but does include some of the same benefits “

