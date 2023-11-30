Monthly foreign inflows into domestic debt market at six-year high

Foreign portfolio investment in the domestic debt market hit a six-year high in November on strong yields and the inclusion of domestic bonds in JPMorgan’s Emerging Markets Global Bond Index.

According to National Securities Depository Limited data, foreign portfolio investors have invested Rs 14,556 crore till November 29. The previous highest monthly inflows by FPIs were recorded in October 2017.

According to Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP, the high-yield coupons and attractive structure of the debt instruments are attracting FPIs.

Srinivasan said the US 10-year treasury yield declined sharply to 4.30% compared to the Indian government’s 10-year treasury yield, which is still trading around 7.25%. “FPIs will be keen to see this development and we can expect some investment inflows from FPIs into Government of India bonds.”

So far this year, foreign investors have invested a net amount of Rs 50,057 crore in the Indian debt market.

Ajay Mangalunia, managing director and head of investment-grade group at JM Financial Products Ltd, told BQ Prime that the yields between sovereign and corporate bonds will rise slightly, which will encourage many foreign investors besides domestic investors. an interview.

Investors in the FPI route will probably look at securities that have a tenure of three to five years or could be a benchmark 10-year bond, Manglunia said.

India’s inclusion in JP Morgan’s GBI-EM index could attract about $25-50 billion (passive and active) of foreign inflows. And the possibility of India’s inclusion in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index has also increased.

“We expect the momentum to gradually continue in the coming months as foreign investors continue to be attracted to corporate high-yield issuances with attractive structures,” Srinivasan said.

Indian investors looking for better returns and diversifying from equities are turning to high-yield but risky corporate bonds as demand for domestic debt increases.

