Montenegro's extradition plan may not bode well for Do Kwon's legal journey

key points

The High Court of Podgorica last month “approved the extradition” of Kwon to the United States or his home country of South Korea.

Kwon appealed the decision this month

There is no official statement yet on where the crypto executive will be extradited

Do Kwon, the disgraced former CEO of Terraform Labs, is using all legal means to achieve victory. However, the latest report that Montenegro is planning to extradite him to the US and not his home country may not bode well for the crypto executive’s legal battle.

Kwon is currently serving a four-month prison sentence in Montenegro for possessing fake travel documents. The Justice Ministry of the Balkan country has to decide before December 15 to which country he will be deported.

Last month, the High Court of Podgorica “approved the extradition” of Kwon to the US or his home country of South Korea. However, the crypto entrepreneur’s last appeal this month forced the country’s appeals court to review the high court’s decision.

While a legal tug of war is expected between Kwon’s camp and the Montenegrin government, there is no official statement on where the crypto executive will be extradited.

However, Justice Minister Andrej Milošević appears to have decided where to send the embattled crypto executive even before it was publicly announced.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that during closed-door discussions, Milovic told other officials of his plan to send Kwon to the United States, particularly when he met with Judy Rising Reinke, the U.S. ambassador to Montenegro. Kwon is facing multiple criminal charges in the US

The outlet quoted the Justice Minister as saying that “the public will be informed about the decision in a timely manner.”

While Kwon’s Montenegrin lawyer Goran Rodic could not confirm where his client would face criminal charges, he did not rule out the possibility that the fallen crypto mogul could be deported to the US.

Kwon is facing trial in his home country as well as in Singapore.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), along with several other government agencies and regulators, charged Kwon with eight criminal counts, including wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud and fraudulent conspiracy and market manipulation, earlier this year. Is.

US prosecutors also accused him of orchestrating a years-long cryptocurrency fraud that wiped out at least $40 billion in investments.

The Terra ecosystem was destroyed in May 2021 when its so-called algorithmic stablecoin, TerraUSD (UST), was devalued to the dollar and its sister token Luna crashed to zero.

Source: www.ibtimes.com