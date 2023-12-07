Montenegro set to extradite Terra co-founder Du Quoin to US: Report

Montenegro to extradite Terra co-founder Do Kwon to the US, according to a report wall street journal,

Citing sources familiar with the matter, WSJ It was reported that Andrej Milošević, Justice Minister of Montenegro, had privately said that he was planning to send Do Kwon to the United States instead of South Korea. The co-founder of Terraform Labs has faced charges in both countries and has been the subject of a jurisdictional battle between the two countries.

Do Kwon’s extradition was approved by a Montenegro court last month; The disgraced crypto mogul is to serve a four-month sentence for document forgery in his first appearance in Montenegro, after being caught trying to leave the country on a false passport.

A South Korean national is being prosecuted in his home country and the US following the collapse of Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) and the platform’s native asset LUNA. The implosion of the two cryptocurrencies wiped out billions of dollars from the crypto market in a matter of days, sparking a market contagion that has plagued the industry ever since.

Kwon faces criminal fraud charges in the US by federal prosecutors in New York, as well as a civil lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In South Korea, he is accused of financial crimes including fraud, violating capital-markets laws, using “trading bots” to manipulate transaction volumes, and bribery.

talking to WSJDan Sung-han, head of the South Korean investigation team, said, “We think investigating the case in South Korea would be the most effective way to bring investors to justice”. The investigator said Kwon would likely face the longest prison sentence for a financial crime in South Korea’s history.

However, for now, Do Kwon’s main concern will be US prosecutors.

Source: decrypt.co