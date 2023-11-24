Montenegro court approves extradition of ‘cryptocurrency king’ Do Kwon

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – A court in Montenegro said on Friday it had approved the extradition of cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon, leaving the minister to decide whether he will be handed over to South Korea or the United States. Both of whom love him.

Du Kwon, who is accused of a billion-dollar fraud in the US, and his associate were sentenced to four months in prison in June for using fake passports.

After arresting him, police said they found fake Costa Rican passports, a different set of Belgian passports, laptop computers and other devices in his luggage.

At a hearing in May, the defendants denied the charges brought by the Montenegrin prosecutor. Kwon’s lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment when the U.S. charges were announced, but a spokesperson for the company he founded, Terraform Labs, said in July that he was “misled and deeply flawed.” Will fight American charges.

The High Court in the Montenegrin capital Podgorica said on Friday that Do Kwon had agreed to be extradited to South Korea under an abbreviated procedure, but the final decision would rest with the Justice Minister because several states had requested his extradition.

The court said a decision would be taken after Do Kwon completes his prison sentence for document forgery.

Do Kwon’s lawyer in Podgorica was not immediately available for comment.

A South Korean national, Kwon is the former CEO of South Korea-based Terraform Labs, the company behind the stablecoin TerraUSD, which collapsed in May 2022, sending the cryptocurrency market into turmoil.

He was detained in late March along with former Terraform Labs finance executive Han Chang-jun as they tried to board a flight from Podgorica to Dubai.

Following Kwon’s arrest, the U.S. District Court in Manhattan made public an eight-count indictment against him for securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud, and conspiracy.

In late May, a Montenegrin court revoked the pair’s 800,000 euro bail, saying it could not be taken as a concrete guarantee, nor as a promise that they would be released from custody. After that they will not run away.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Susic, editing by Mark Potter)

Source: www.bing.com