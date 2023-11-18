Montana Aerospace AG (VTX:AERO) recently released its third quarter results and analysts are updating their estimates

Shareholders will be pleased as their stake increased 26% in the last week Montana Aerospace AG(VTX:AERO)’s latest quarterly results. It looks like a weak result overall, with ongoing losses and revenues of €338 million falling short of analyst forecasts. However, the loss was a relatively bright spot, with a (statutory) loss per share of €0.08, 40% less than analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company’s performance, see what analysts are forecasting for the next year, and see if there has been any change in sentiment toward the company. Or not. We’ve gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see if the analysts have changed their earnings models following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus from four analysts for Montana Aerospace is for revenues of €1.72b in 2024. If this is accomplished, it would represent a solid 19% increase in revenue over the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Montana Aerospace forecast to report a statutory profit of €0.90 per share. Yet before the latest earnings, analysts were forecasting revenues of €1.71b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.86 in 2024. Looking at their new earnings per share estimates, analysts have become more bullish on the business. ,

There has been no major change to the consensus price target of CHF22.08, which suggests the improving earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock’s valuation. However there is another way to think about price targets, and that is to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, as a wide range of estimates can suggest a diverse view on the potential outcomes of the business. The most optimistic Montana Aerospace analyst has a price target of CHF33.04 per share, while the most pessimistic has a price target of CHF15.32. This is a fairly wide spread of estimates, which suggests that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Now looking at the bigger picture, one way to understand these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. According to analysts, the period till the end of 2024 will see more of the same, with revenue growth estimated at 15% on an annual basis. This is in line with its 19% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this to the broader industry, with analysts estimating (overall) revenue to grow 9.1% year-on-year. So although Montana Aerospace is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it is certainly expected to grow faster than the broader industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus on the per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment about Montana Aerospace’s earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reaffirmed their revenue figures, suggesting it was in line with expectations. Additionally, our data shows that revenues are expected to grow faster than the broader industry. The consensus price target remained steady at CHF22.08, with the latest estimates not enough to make an impact on their price target.

That said, the long-term trajectory of a company’s earnings is much more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Montana Aerospace going out to 2025, and you can see them for free here on our platform.

Also, you should learn about 1 warning sign We’ve seen that with Montana Aerospace.

