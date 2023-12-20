Monsanto was ordered on Monday to pay $857 million to a group of seven former students and parent volunteers from a Washington state school who claimed the company’s chemicals made them sick.

The decision, reported by Bloomberg, AFP, Reuters and other news outlets, comes as Monsanto faces thousands of lawsuits over its weed-killing chemical Roundup. Last month, the company was ordered to pay $332 million to a man who said Roundup caused him cancer.

In the most recent case, former students and parent volunteers claimed that exposure to Monsanto’s polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, from fluorescent light fixtures caused a number of health problems, including brain damage and autoimmune disorders. According to the Massachusetts Bureau of Climate and Environmental Health, PCBs, which were banned from production in 1979 because of their toxicity, were commonly used in caulking, light fixtures and other parts of buildings from the 1950s to the 1970s. .

“Although they were banned in 1979, they are still present in the environment,” said Kerry C. Hornbuckle, a University of Iowa professor and environmental engineer who was also the plaintiffs’ expert witness in the Washington trial. “PCBs are called forever chemicals because they break down very slowly – PFAS compounds are called that for the same reason,” he said.

Hornbuckle reported that approximately 55,000 schools were built during the peak decades of PCB production, of which Monsanto was the only commercial manufacturer. Schools are a concern because PCBs are especially harmful to children, he said.

“Because schools were built to last and were not regularly renovated, those materials are still present around windows and in between the building’s masonry and structural joints,” he said.

Still, many of the health effects of PCBs — from cancer to ADHD — may be caused by issues other than the chemical, Hornbuckle said. “We know that PCBs can cause all these kinds of things,” he said. “The problem is that it probably requires something like a jury to think about all the possibilities to show that this particular injury was caused.”

Hornbuckle said she was surprised by the size of the award, and said the jury probably “wanted to make a statement.”

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Henry Jones, told CBS News, “Anybody who heard this testimony wouldn’t change places with any of these guys for all the money the jury awarded them.”

According to AFP, the jury ordered the company to pay a total of $73 million in compensation and $784 million in punitive damages to five former students and two parent volunteers of the Sky Valley Education Center, located north of Seattle.

In a statement to CBS MoneyWatch, Monsanto said it disagrees with the decision and plans to appeal. “We disagree with the verdict and will pursue post-trial motions and appeals to overturn this verdict and reduce constitutionally excessive damages,” a Monsanto spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“The objective evidence in this case, including blood, air and other tests, demonstrates that the plaintiffs were not exposed to unsafe levels of PCBs and that PCBs could not have caused their alleged injuries,” the spokesperson said.

The company, now owned by German pharmaceutical giant Bayer, noted that it recently won a personal injury trial in Illinois with similar claims.

Nevertheless, Monsanto is facing additional lawsuits over PCBs, including a lawsuit by the state of Vermont, which alleges that the chemical company knew that its PCB formulations were toxic and could cause harm in humans.

The Burlington School District in Vermont has also sued Monsanto over PCBs, alleging that the company should pay to build a new high school because PCB levels exceeded state limits. Had to leave high school.

