Money market funds see a surge in inflows in Q3 amid stock and bond market volatility

key takeaways

Money market funds attracted net inflows of $184 billion – almost 10 times more than the net inflows of the next category of intermediate core bond funds.

The Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation and corresponding interest rate hikes have pushed up rates for less risky money market investment products.

Rising interest rates provide more competition for stocks as equity funds and ETFs faced net outflows in the quarter.

US investors turned to cash in the third quarter amid a slide in stock and bond markets, taking advantage of increasingly attractive yields on virtually risk-free investments.

Morningstar investment flow data analyzed by YCharts shows that money market funds attracted $184 billion in net inflows (new fund sales minus redemptions) in the third quarter. This is almost 10 times more than the net inflows attracted by the second largest mutual fund category, Intermediate Core Bonds.

Overall, bond mutual funds and ETFs attracted net inflows of $34.7 billion in the quarter, while all other broad fund classes suffered net outflows. There were net redemptions totaling $17.6 billion in equity funds.

king cash

The shift to cash, modest inflows to bond funds and outflows to equities led to a 3.6% decline in the S&P 500 index during the quarter. Meanwhile, bond yields, which move inversely to prices, continued to rise as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose 73 bps to 4.57%.

As markets stumble, investors turn to cash as king.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation and related interest rate increases has delivered meaningful returns on simple cash accounts. Money market rates have reached all-time highs, with the top US rate reaching 5.5% annually in October.

Cash has minimal risk and low volatility, especially compared to stocks – and cash has even more attraction.

Of course, investors took notice long before the third quarter. Over the past year, net flows into money market funds have totaled $876 billion. They have also benefited from the banking turmoil that unfolded earlier this year, which has led some depositors to turn to money market alternatives.

equity fund leaked assets

As rising rates provide more competition for stock investments, equity funds and ETFs faced net outflows in the quarter.

Specifically, U.S. stock funds and ETFs investing in Morningstar’s nine primary equity categories – creating a matrix of market capitalization sizes and investment styles – had $11.8 billion in net outflows.

Had it not been for the $42.1 billion net inflows into large-cap blend equity ETFs – by far the most in any ETF or mutual category other than money market funds – US equity products would have generated more than $50 billion in net redemptions. .

Actively managed large-cap growth, value and blend mutual funds had net outflows of $60 billion, extending a year-long shift away from products that typically cost investors more than passive ETFs. Those three mutual fund categories have collectively generated outflows of $225 billion last year.

Source: www.investopedia.com