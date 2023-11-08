Money market funds are giving returns above 5%. Here’s when it might pay to look elsewhere

Investors can’t get enough of money market funds these days because of their attractive yields, which are north of 5%. In fact, according to Strategas, about $960.2 billion has flowed into money market funds so far this year, compared to only $164.6 billion into fixed income exchange-traded funds and $225.7 billion into equity ETFs. Although assets can be a great place to keep cash, you may want to consider looking elsewhere for long-term income. “The returns are really short-term. You’re not locking in anything,” said Christine Benz, Morningstar’s director of personal finance and retirement planning. “It’s going to fluctuate with what’s happening in the interest rate environment.” The Federal Reserve has not ruled out another rate hike in December. Overall, money market fund assets have increased by $995.8 billion, or 19.7%, over the past 12 months, according to money market tracking company Crain’s Data. In October, the biggest increases among the 25 largest managers were Schwab, whose assets increased by $18.8 billion that month, and Fidelity, whose assets increased by $17.4 billion, according to Crain’s data. Federated Hermes, DWS and Vanguard were also among those that saw their assets rise by $7.4 billion, $3.9 billion and $2.7 billion respectively. After a slight decline in inflows in October due to tax payments, assets into money market funds are once again on the rise and should continue to rise over the next two months, said Peter Crane, founder of Crane Data. Investors should remember that it’s important to stay diversified and know what you’ll need the money for – whether it’s an emergency fund, a long-term savings goal like a down payment on a house or retirement. “The starting point for your investment decisions should always be close to where you need your money, and that should determine how you allocate your investments,” Benz said. When money market funds work, people who need easy access to cash can benefit from the liquidity of a money market fund, which is one of the biggest advantages of the asset, Benz said. The second advantage now is their yield, he said. The annualized 7-day yield on the Crane 100 list of the 100 largest taxable wealth funds is currently 5.19%. Money market funds can be more convenient than other income-yielding plays, because they’re also offered by banks and credit unions, said certified financial planner Barry Glassman, president of Glassman Wealth Services. However, unlike bank savings accounts, money market funds are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. That said, the funds have historically been fairly safe, Benz said. Just be aware of how much you’re being charged, he advised. “Money market funds make massive amounts of money at some companies and they manage to make good profits on those products by paying investors less in terms of interest rates,” he warned. “Investors need to look at this carefully.” Looking Elsewhere If there is cash you don’t need immediate access to, you might consider certificates of deposit or other fixed income instruments. Some banks are also offering 1-year CDs with yields greater than 5%. Just remember that you are usually penalized if you withdraw funds before the CD matures. “If you have a longer time frame and a specific goal, by all means think about adding some investments where you’ll be able to lock in your higher interest rate over a longer time frame,” Benz said. “CDs can be really attractive in that context.” Although money market funds may currently yield higher yields than long-term Treasuries or investment-grade bonds, that is not necessarily always the case. “Why would someone invest in a 5-year Treasury note when money market funds are yielding higher returns? The reason is that people anticipate that rates are going to go lower and they will be grateful for the yield that is currently lower. But Glassman, a member of the CNBC Financial Advisory Council, said, “The long term is locked in.” As always, diversification is key. With a bond portfolio, Glassman suggests laddering up to five years – each maturity in a fifth. Benz said stocks should also be part of your overall investment portfolio if you have a long-term horizon. These are the asset classes that have historically done the best job of beating the inflation rate, he said. – CNBC’s Jesse Pound contributed reporting.

Source: www.cnbc.com