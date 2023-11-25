Money lessons from 2023 - Business News

Chris McMahon, president and CEO of Aquinas Wealth Management, predicts Federal Reserve rates will fall by the third quarter of next year and analyzes market resilience.

As we approach the end of the year, there are important personal financial findings from 2023 that you may want to keep a close eye on as we head into 2024.

Read on to find out what lessons Americans have likely learned about money in 2023 and how you can better manage your money as we enter a new year and a growing economy.

Rising interest rates are a positive aspect

Many Americans learned about CDs and money market accounts for the first time this year as they sought out the benefits of accounts with higher yielding interest rates for cash deposited, said Arijit Roy, executive vice president, head of consumer segmentation and solutions at U.S. Bank. Wanted to pick it up. in Chicago.

Money market fund flows reach record level

The interest rate you can earn on deposit products such as certificates of deposit (CDs), money market accounts and high-interest savings accounts is generally set in relation to the Federal Reserve interest rate.

“So, as interest rates have gone up this year, the interest rates earned on deposit products have also gone up,” Roy told Fox Business.

“That means consumers who took advantage of this scenario were earning about 4-5% or even more on their money. We haven’t seen rates like this in decades.”

How to recover financially after divorce?

The importance of knowing the APR on your credit card

As interest rates rose this year, interest on credit cards with APRs (annual percentage rates) reached their highest level in decades, Roy explained.

“Carrying an average $1,000 balance this year costs about $50 more per month than last year,” Roy said.

“The Federal Reserve has raised rates more rapidly in this cycle than it has in decades, so consumers should be aware that their loans with floating APRs (like a credit card with an APR) may now be higher for the same balance,” Roy told Fox Business. Are paying.”

APRs are tied to the Fed funds rate, he said, and as that rate has increased, so have their APRs.

“The real-world implication is that if consumers made the same payment on a loan with a higher APR – more of that payment is going to pay off interest payments rather than principal.”

So, the money lesson here is that it is important to know how much you are paying on a revolving loan when making financial decisions. In a “longer-more” environment, it makes sense to pay off the highest-interest-bearing debt first, Roy said. To have a better handle on this situation in 2024, Roy recommends reading the details of all existing loans, understanding the balances and APRs, and prioritizing how you can pay off your highest APR loan first.

Consumer sentiment fell again due to inflation problem

How to Budget for Inflation

With rising costs and shopping with less money than you’re used to, how can consumers plan better?

Roy suggests postponing non-essential purchases and reconsidering your spending. Strategies include setting a budget, listing fixed and variable expenses, and prioritizing savings.

“Regularly evaluating and improving your budget is key to successful budgeting,” Roy said.

Be selective about who you bank with

According to Roy, it is important for consumers to choose stable, solid institutions that can meet them where they want to be via a mobile app or on their local high street.

“Consumers should do their research in choosing who they bank with,” he told Fox Business. “The ubiquity of branches, reliable call center support, in-app features can be more valuable than an extra 0.50% yield from a lesser-known institution.” Are.”

It’s a good time to save

Roy said, irrespective of age, income, caste or marital status, every day is a good day to save.

“Emergency savings are very important,” he stressed. “The general rule of thumb is to take home three months of emergency savings. If consumers are seeing numbers falling below those levels, our advice would be to replenish this buffer.”

The alternative, he said, is to borrow these funds at much higher interest rates.

Next, Roy said, it makes sense to save for specific goals and life events — planned vacations, medical treatments and life events like relocation and weddings, which are typically events that occur with a fair amount of notice. Are there.

Finally, as far as possible for important life events (retirement, asset transfer, etc.), they try to plan before the event and rebalance the portfolio to move more cash to savings accounts with attractive yields. Recommended to do.

