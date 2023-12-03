Money and the law: Agency works against Toyota Finance to protect consumers

Although various members of Congress continue to try to put it out of business, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is stepping up to fulfill its mission of requiring banks, lenders, and other financial institutions to treat people fairly.

On the same lines, on November 20, the CFPB announced that it has settled several claims against Toyota Motor Credit Corp. (Toyota Finance).

By way of background, like other automakers, Toyota also has a subsidiary that provides financing for people purchasing vehicles from US Toyota or Lexus dealerships. Toyota Finance does this by purchasing loans and lease contracts originated by dealerships.

This type of financing generates income and profits in addition to the income and profits derived from selling or leasing the vehicles. Toyota Finance is a large operation, which will have 5 million accounts and $135 billion in assets by the end of 2022.

The CFPB had several claims against Toyota Finance that led to the settlement.

Top of the list was the failure to provide refunds (or accurately calculated refunds) to customers who purchased “add-on” products when purchasing their vehicle.

One of these add-on products, “Guaranteed Asset Protection”, pays off the loan or lease if a vehicle is stolen or damaged and insurance is insufficient to cover the remaining debt.

Another add-on credit is life and disability insurance, which pays off the remaining loan if the customer dies or becomes disabled.

The third add-on product is the Vehicle Service Contract, which covers repairs after the warranty expires.

The cost of these add-ons, which range from $700 to $2,500 on average, according to the CFPB, are rolled into the loan taken out by the customer as part of the vehicle acquisition transaction. With respect to the Guaranteed Asset Protection and Credit Life and Disability Insurance add-ons, if a loan or lease is paid off early without the use of these products, they have no further value and are due a refund to the customer.

As further background, dealership employees, in pursuit of commission, hard sell these add-on products or, worse, force them into a transaction with an exhausted customer through paperwork. In its news release announcing the Toyota Finance settlement, the CFPB said that several customers complained that they were incorrectly told that these add-on products were mandatory. The CFPB additionally claimed that Toyota Finance intentionally made it difficult for customers to cancel these add-on products.

The CFPB also alleged that Toyota Finance improperly reported to credit reporting agencies that a customer’s lease account was delinquent due to failure to make monthly payments, even after a customer had returned the leased vehicle; He did not immediately correct such negative information, even though he knew the information was incorrect; and failed to maintain proper policies and procedures to ensure that the information sent to credit reporting agencies was accurate.

The settlement here is in the form of a “consent order” under which Toyota Finance does not admit or deny wrongdoing. However, Toyota Finance agreed to drop all the wrongdoing that the CFPB complained about, and agreed to pay $48 million in consumer redress and $12 million in civil penalties. In addition, the consent order places Toyota Finance on a short and very detailed regulatory lease lasting at least five years and requiring frequent reporting of compliance actions.

The consent order requires that all members of the company’s board of directors receive a copy of the consent order and acknowledge receipt of it in writing. The order bars Toyota Finance from selling credit life and disability insurance through Jan. 1 and bars any income tax benefits from the civil penalty portion of the settlement.

For those skeptical of business practices in the retail auto industry or who think the CFPB is too tough on businesses, the consent order is interesting. You can find it on the CFPB’s website, customerfinance.gov. Click on the tab titled “News” and then “Press Releases.”

Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He is with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright. Contact him at [email protected].

