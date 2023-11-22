Money and career success tips for the most powerful women in banking

The financial advisor leans over the pile of coins, smiles friendly and waves. Success , [+] Investor or entrepreneur. Financial advice, investments and savings. Modern vector illustration. getty

Imagine a room buzzing with financial superstars, ready to share their secrets to success. At American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Banking conference and the lively Money 20/20 event in Las Vegas, I had a wonderful opportunity to learn from these money experts.

His advice isn’t just for big shots – it’s for anyone who wants to level up their money game. These leaders did not just talk about numbers; He gives practical tips on managing money to help you increase your savings, increase your earnings and climb the career ladder. From wise investing methods to tips and advice on getting ahead at work, his ideas serve as a roadmap for those who want to earn more, save better, and advance in their personal careers.

These women shared knowledge that is for more than just the world of finance; It is for everyone who wants a better financial future and professional success.

Megan Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer, EverBank

Favorite Money Tip, “Make sure you’re not leaving money on the table. Target a savings amount and take advantage of today’s high yields to make your money work for you,” Johnson advises.

career advice: Johnson stressed, “Just keep going. When it gets tough, that’s your opportunity to keep going.” She advocates team-building and leveraging collective strengths for greater success.

diane morrisAlly Bank – President Consumer and Commercial Banking

Favorite Money Tip: “Create a budget and make sure you’re ‘paying yourself’ first by starting to save and invest. The biggest regret I hear from customers is that they wish they had started their savings/investment journey earlier.”

Top Career Advice: “I have two: (1) Be open to possibilities that will help you gain new skills, even if it means you’re moving sideways instead of straight up. “Careers are pathways, not stairs.” (2) Remain intellectually curious – understand what’s happening in your industry and the world around you. Learn something new every day.”

Melissa StevensExecutive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Fifth Third Bank

FITB

Favorite Money Tip, “Pay yourself first. Said another way, don’t spend on everything you want and then save; Save a little from the beginning and adjust your spending accordingly.

Top career advice, Is there anything that you feel has helped you succeed in your career and why? “Two things: (1) Relationships matter. Invest in the people around you. (2) Be curious. Asking the reason behind it will help you in your learning and help you produce more and better results.

Courtney MitchellHead of Consumer Deposit and Payments Products at TD Bank

Favorite Money Tip: “Start with the practice of budgeting – map out all your monthly inflows and outflows so you can determine the amount of discretionary spending and savings you have to work with. Then look at your goals – do you have debt to pay off? Are you saving for something? Set aside automatic payments or savings transfers to meet your initial goals. Be sure to always refresh this exercise to ensure you take into account changes in your own goals or external factors that cause changes to any of your scheduled payments.

Top Career Advice: “Always push your comfort level by taking on new challenges or learning more. It is not necessary to have any new role or post for this. You can always look to do more and go beyond that in your current job. Often the next opportunity may come naturally through that extra effort.

Ernie (Erminia) Johanson Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking at BMO

Favorite Money Tip: “Take the long view. Make a plan and focus on long-term financial progress through economic cycles.

Be consistent and get into the habit of saving for your long-term goals – it’s powerful. Even if you’re making small strides in your strategy or your vision, there’s power in being consistent and achieving that long-term goal. Also, look for accounts structured to help you grow your money faster than the money you already have – with interest rates geared toward achieving savings goals, with no fees or rewards.

Review your finances and develop a solid and realistic plan after talking to your banker or financial advisor. The latest BMO Real Financial Progress Index clearly shows that Americans are feeling the burden of inflation. Your banker or financial advisor can help you review and adjust your budget to account for rising costs so you can continue to save and move toward your goals.

Don’t forget about digital banking tools and apps to help you track spending patterns so you can stay informed and save more.”

Top Career Advice: “Don’t be afraid to tackle big problems that need solving or that seem complicated. Run towards the crisis or ‘hard problem’ – this is often where the impact on your organization is greatest.

Taking the “hard path” often provides unprecedented learning opportunities and the ability to create change for the person who chooses this challenge. This ‘the hard way’ will help the individual define their brand in the organization and with their colleagues. It is important for women to articulate their success stories clearly. I advise women to have three or four success stories; This will help them in terms of career advancement and guidance.

Pushing yourself to tackle big, thorny issues is where you’ll build your brand and experience the most personal and professional growth.

Gunjan Kedia Vice President at US Bank Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking

Favorite Money Tip, “When it comes to engaging with your finances, especially in the beginning, my best advice is: Just get started. For example, a 401(k) or similar can be a great place to start, as it is a tax-efficient form of saving and investing for the long term. It has the ease of setting up automatic contributions which can inculcate the habit of saving. Once people have some funds deposited, I recommend making sure you have a full view of your accounts and can access everything. This is particularly important if the property is joint with a partner or spouse and even more important if you find yourself with the responsibility of managing your household finances. This exercise can also shed light on spending patterns, which is an important step in planning income needs in retirement – ​​and can also help identify opportunities to redirect resources to long-term needs.

Top Career Advice: “Are you in the middle of a career – or just starting out? We live in a difficult environment where social media can amplify the perception that other people are living perfect lives, where only good things have happened – including Their careers and financial situations are included. We know this isn’t always the real story, but it can sometimes be easy to fall into that comparison trap.

I always tell people: Compete only against your yesterday. This is a marathon. If you can strive to be a little better at something than you were yesterday, you’ll find yourself in good places.

beth johnson Vice President, Chief Experience Officer, Citizens Financial Group CFG

Favorite Money Tip, “You know, it’s funny because, after all my years in financial services, no one asked! My favorite money tip is really basic: Understand it. Its so It is important to understand basic financial concepts such as inflation and the basics of investing or how to think about borrowing money and the trade-offs between owning or renting a home with a mortgage. There are many great resources out there, and spending a little time understanding the basics will go a long way.”

Top Career Advice: “For me, it’s a two-part answer. Part one is to invest in yourself. When starting out professionally, you have to take ownership of your career and be prepared to advocate for your skills and value. Part two is to consider your net present value; Don’t just consider the next six months. I have always found value in taking a long-term view of my career and considering my long-term goals, both personally and professionally.

Sherry HammondExecutive Vice President of Global Digital Partnerships at Mastercard

Top Career Advice: “You have to be humble, willing to look in the mirror, and not be afraid to see who is looking back at you. Really know yourself – what you’re good at and what you’re not. What’s going well, what’s not going well. And constantly ask yourself – what can I do to become even better?

Shruti JoshiFacet President and Chief Operating Officer

Favorite Money Tip, “Financial well-being is well-being. A healthy routine for your money needs to become a part of your life as soon as possible to build a strong foundation for the life you want to live and the person you want to become.