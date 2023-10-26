Monetizing Motivational YouTube Shorts: Crafting Compelling Content for Profit | by Mick H-W | Sep, 2023

Photo by Diego PH on Unsplash

Have you ever wondered how to turn your motivational YouTube shorts into a thriving source of income? Or get started in this niche? The answer lies in the art of storytelling, and an ingenious approach involves integrating animals into your narrative. Join me as we dissect a strategy employed by an Instagram page I came across that gained over 250,000 followers in just 30 days. From ideation to execution we’ll explore how you can not only inspire but also generate revenue. All from your smartphone (or PC, or laptop).

The Instagram page I’m talking about has transitioned from a thematic concept to a booming business, soon to release its own clothing line. What’s their secret? The compelling use of animals in their videos. Each short possesses a distinct narrative, often centered around an animal, coupled with a trending audio track that adds an epic quality to the content.

To kickstart this process, begin by pinpointing the core message you want to convey. For instance, let’s focus on empowering quotes using the majestic imagery of lions. Simply search for a lion-themed motivational quote and pick one that resonates with you and conveys your core message.

Next, utilize AI technology to convert this quote into a captivating narrative. This step not only saves time but also adds a professional touch to the video.

For the audio track, TikTok proves to be a treasure trove of trending sounds. A quick search for “motivation sounds” provides a range of options. One such example is called “Funk face,” which is known for its motivational vibe. Other options include the YouTube audio library available in YT Studio. There are also many free websites such as uppbeat.io which offer royalty-free music. Be sure to attribute to the creator where necessary.

Now, for the visuals. You have two options: using free stock videos from sites such as pixabay.com or curating content from social media platforms. For our example, we’ll focus on the latter. Search for relevant videos on Instagram (e.g., ‘Lion’). Save clips that align with your chosen theme.

Monetization Strategies

Once you’ve created a library of compelling motivational content, there are various ways to monetize your channel:

YouTube Partner Program (YPP)

By joining YPP, you can earn revenue from ads displayed on your videos. This requires meeting specific eligibility criteria, including 1,000 subscribers and 10 million (yes, million) public Shorts views in the previous 90 days, or 4,000 watch hours in the last 12 months for long-form content.

Affiliate Marketing

Partner with brands or products related to your content. Include affiliate links in your video descriptions and earn a commission for every sale made through those links. In this niche, there are affiliate programs on Clickbank paying upwards of $100 per sale.

Sponsorships and Brand Deals

Collaborate with brands for sponsored content. This could involve promoting their products or services in your videos in exchange for a fee.

Merchandise Sales

As your channel grows, consider launching your own line of merchandise, just like the Instagram page we discussed earlier. This can become a significant revenue stream.

Earning Potential Example

Let’s say, with dedication and consistency, (because that’s what it’s going to take) you’re able to grow your channel to 100,000 subscribers. With a combination of ad revenue, affiliate marketing, and occasional sponsorships, you could potentially earn anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 per month.

Keep in mind, the above is a rough estimate only and actual earnings can vary based on factors like audience engagement and click-through rates.

Armed with these techniques, you’re now poised to create motivational YouTube shorts that inspire, captivate, and generate revenue. Don’t just share your passion, let it be a source of income too. Start creating today, and watch your content transform into a profitable venture! You could also consider expanding into TikTok and Instagram reels.

Remember, success is driven by dedication and creativity. Nothing worth doing is ‘easy’. So go ahead, unleash your inner storyteller, and craft motivational content that leaves a lasting impression. When you’re ready, take the next step in monetizing your channel and explore the various strategies mentioned earlier. Your journey to a profitable YouTube channel begins now!

Cheers, Mick