Monetarists warn of risk of ‘severe recession’ and deflation due to decline in money supply

Monetarists are warning that Britain is facing a “severe recession” as the Bank of England’s interest rate hike is causing the money supply to fall sharply.

Broad money flows fell 4.2 percent year-on-year in September, according to Bank of England data, turning negative in August for the first time since current records began.

Although about a third of this contraction originated from the quantitative tightening program, September’s contraction meant that the money supply contracted at the fastest rate since the early 1920s.

Damien Pudner said, “This is a worrying monetary contraction unprecedented in the post-war period, and greater than anything seen during the global financial crisis, when central banks were worried about the possibility of a deflationary spiral and began QE. Were forced to do.” , said the director of the International Monetary Research Institute. city ​​am

One group of economists, called monetarists, argue that changes in the money supply are by far the most important factor driving inflation.

Broad money includes notes and coins, bank deposits and other financial instruments similar to cash.

Julian Jessop, economics fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs, explained, “You don’t have to be a staunch ‘monetarist’ to worry that money and credit growth is collapsing.” city ​​am,

“At best, this means inflation is going to decline more rapidly. In the worst-case scenario, it is indicating a severe recession,” he added.

Pudner similarly warned of a coming recession.

“A recession in the UK in 2024 is almost inevitable. Money supply has consistently proven itself to be an important indicator for predicting economic growth and inflation trends, and our policymakers cannot ignore it.

Many monetarists argued that the increase in inflation in 2021 was due to a rapid increase in the broad money supply, which reached 15.4 percent in the year to February 2021.

Even though inflation remains at elevated levels, monetarists have warned that a decline in the money supply could also lead to deflation in the coming years.

Recession is almost inevitable in Britain in 2024. Money supply has consistently proven itself to be an important indicator for predicting economic growth and inflation trends, and our policymakers cannot ignore it.

Several prominent monetarists recently wrote an editorial in the Financial Times warning that “if the quantity of money continues to decline, inflation or even deflation is likely to be below target in 2025 or 2026.”

However, many economists doubt the direct relationship between money supply and measures such as GDP and headline inflation. Many different factors influence how growth in the money supply affects the economy.

Source: www.cityam.com