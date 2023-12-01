Monero and Bitcoin Cash investors are eyeing NuggetRush for the next big crypto win! , finbold

Press releases are sponsored content and are not part of Feinbold’s editorial content. Please for full disclaimer. If you encounter any problems, please inform them [email protected], Crypto assets/products can be extremely risky. Do not invest unless you are prepared to lose all the money you invest.

tldr

Monero (XMR)’s recent wallet hack has dampened its investor sentiment in November.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has declined after delisting from EDX Markets.

NuggetRush (NUGX) has sold over 60 million tokens despite being in the second round of its presale.

Bitcoin Cash supporters were disappointed after this EDX Markets delisted BCH In early November. Following this news, Monero (XMR) has also had to deal with declining investor sentiments. Recent Community Wallet Hack,

Now, investors of both projects are considering NuggetRush (NUGX) as a shelter where they can compensate for their losses, nuggetrush there is one mining adventure Which promises high rewards and a chance to win gold.

However, does NUGX To be what you need to be Top ICOs Project? let’s discuss.

>> Buy NuggetRush Now

Monero (XMR) struggles to reach $180 amid reports of wallet hack

Monero (XMR) has Struggled to reach $180 mark Despite the ongoing boom in the crypto market. surrounding news spot bitcoin etf application Investor sentiment has increased for many projects like Monero.

Nevertheless, Monero’s performance has declined sharply. On November 1, XMR was trading at $171.64. As of November 26, XMR was trading at $171.64 1.8% decline Up to $168.40.

Some analysts have cited the slow market performance of Monero (XMR) as one of the reasons for recent network hack, On November 2, the Monero (XMR) team revealed that hackers attacked its community wallet, causing theft of money,

Experts say that this news may reduce investor sentiment due to fear of weakness of the Monero (XMR) network. it can do XMR fell by 4.7% Up to $160.43.

NuggetRush: Gold, NFTs among the rewards offered in adventure-packed mining experience

NuggetRush (NUGX) This is not your typical earning game. It’s filled with hyper-realistic terrain Mineral resources and skilled NFT characters, Its objective is to create a successful business from exploration and excavation of mineral resources. NuggetRush has NFT characters Mining and Business Management Skills To aid players in their mining adventures.

One of the extraordinary features of nuggetrush It has gameplay modes. Both Solo and Group Challenges are on offer at nuggetrush, Players can either complete mining tasks alone or join mining groups. One advantage of joining groups is that Player’s mining efficiency increases and the ability to earn rewards.

Additionally, players can collaborate with skilled miners to further boost their mining efficiency. nuggetrush (NUGX) comes with currency in game, NFT characters, and mining equipment. Ahead, nuggetrush Provides an efficient market where players Can buy or sell in-game collectibles,

Players can upgrade their in-game collectibles before putting them on sale to get more value from their NFTs. At the end, nuggetrush awards gold awards players who win RushGame NFT, Many enthusiasts are waiting to play for earning NuggetRush (NUGX) Official launch to start participating in run for the prize,

However, NUGX’s blockchain ico Still continuing. NUGX It is in its third round of presale and is selling for $0.013. NUGX will continue to grow until it reaches its level Listing price of $0.02,

>> Buy NuggetRush Now

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) removed from EDX marketplace

On November 2, 2023, EDX Markets announced that this would happen no longer offers support For Bitcoin Cash. This news shocked the Bitcoin Cash ecosystem, reducing its investor sentiment.

Bitcoin Cash’s delisting coincides with Market boom in November, BCH traded at $235.52 on November 2 after being listed on EDX Markets. As of November 26, the value of BCH was 3.6% decline Up to $226.91.

Analysts believe that the reason for the decline of BCH is the pessimism spread around it Delisting on EDX Markets, Nevertheless, some analysts expect investor sentiment for Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to rise again due to its correlation with Bitcoin.

Experts have observed that proof-of-work networks like Bitcoin Cash and Stack rise whenever there is a bullish trend in Bitcoin. Despite investor sentiment being low due to Bitcoin Cash (BCH), he says BCH will close at $312.45. 37.6% decline,

If Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Drops Further, It Could Be Good crypto to buy now,

Visit the NuggetRush Presale Website

Source: finbold.com