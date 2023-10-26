His X profile bio reads, “Your doubt is my alpha.”

This motto rings true in Joel Monegro’s approach to investing in the crypto industry. For example, during Ethereum’s struggles in 2018 and 2019, placeholder partners played the antitrust game and invested heavily in the ecosystem.

“It’s hard to imagine that Ethereum would get deprecated today because it has this kind of dominant position now,” he says, “but Ethereum went through really tough times in ’18 and ’19.”

The venture capital firm “doubled down” on the struggling network — and it paid off. Monegro says some of the firm’s best investments were made “at the bottom of 2019.”

On the Lightspeed Podcast (Spotify/Apple), Monegro says the FTX implosion was a similar “time of opportunity” for the venture capital firm. After seeing the flight of investors from Ethereum DeFi and apps, Monegro says the firm has seen a similar pattern with the Solana story.

“After that we got really proactive,” he says. Monegro explains that the company “had been keeping an eye on Solana for some time” but was concerned about the ill-fated exchange’s involvement.

“The way those investments were being put together wasn’t right for us.” “It felt like FTX had a lot of power over the community and ecosystem,” Monegro says.

“That was a big reason why we kept some distance from Solana during that period,” he says.

a clear market opportunity

Despite the skepticism, Monegro explains that the firm began researching and meeting with several entrepreneurs building on Solana. Monegro says a “clear market opportunity” has emerged after the market began “volatility” in 2022.

“We started investing slowly and then accelerated our pace after FTX because in our minds, it solved our biggest problem with the network.” Monegro says the network has become “largely decentralized” following the collapse of FTX, making it a more attractive investment.

One of the biggest selling points Monegro sees in Solana today is the ecosystem’s “strong product understanding” and “manic focus on the end user.” While the Ethereum ecosystem focuses more on decentralization and counter-cultural ethos, Solana has “bridged the gap” between Web2 and Web3 which it says is “more accessible to users.”

Not only that, but Ethereum venture deals “are two or three times more expensive than Solana deals,” Monegro says, “because other investors are not willing to invest as much in this ecosystem.”

“For us,” he says, “it means more opportunities.”

Monegro says the industry has moved beyond a phase of “exploration and discovery”, during which the focus was on “inventing the infrastructure”.

Now, innovative activity is moving toward the application of technology “and things that really impact the end user,” he says.

“Entrepreneurs who wanted to reach end consumers were faced with the fact that the infrastructure was not ready,” he says. “It was not fast enough. It was not cheap enough. People did not have enough wallets. There weren’t enough Fiat on-ramps and so on.”

Monegro says that as the new generation of entrepreneurs can turn their focus to building applications without investing in building infrastructure, “the most consumer-friendly applications are more likely to emerge on Solana than on Ethereum.”

Monegro says Solana has a “competitive edge” in attracting the next wave of crypto users. “Wallet experience and speed and cost is going to be a big factor.”

Read more: Bringing major content creators into Drip Haus is key to strategy for mass adoption

He says Monegro is seeing early success in developing enterprise portfolio apps like Drip Haus and Tensor. “We see this in how they have been able to build a really high quality product, just on their seed round, with very little resources. They have been able to reach audiences and user bases unmatched on Ethereum, he says.

“Ethereum companies actually have to raise more money to create the same quality experience than Solana companies,” he says. “Over time, company by company and cycle by cycle, those differences will start to appear.”

Updated on October 26 at 11:37am ET: Revised for additional context.

