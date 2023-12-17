Mone: Lying on PPE contract link 'not a crime'

Sign up to our breaking news email for free real-time breaking news alerts delivered straight to your inbox

Baroness Michelle Mone has admitted she did not tell the truth about her relationship with PPE firm MedPro, but insisted she and her husband have “no case to answer”.

The company is currently being investigated by the National Crime Agency (NCA), while the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has issued proceedings for breach of contract over the 2020 deal on the supply of gowns.

But in her first major broadcast interview since the scandal broke, Lady Monáe insisted that lying to the media is “no crime”.

It came as he admitted he would have benefited from a deal between the government and the company, which was awarded a contract worth more than £200 million to supply personal protective equipment after recommending it to ministers.

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, he admitted he had made a “error” by publicly denying his relationship with the firm.

She acknowledged she is the beneficiary of her husband Doug Barrowman’s financial trusts, which stand to gain around £60 million from the deal, but said the couple had been made “scapegoats” for the government’s widespread failures on PPE .

Lady Mone has repeatedly denied that she profited from the deal, which she first discussed with government ministers including Michael Gove.

“If one day, God forbid, my husband passes away before me, I am the beneficiary, as well as his children and my children, yes, absolutely,” she said on the programme.

Lady Mone said that she did not intend to fool anyone, despite admitting that the couple misled the press about their involvement.

“I made a mistake by telling the press that I was not involved,” she said.

“Perspective is a wonderful thing. “I wasn’t trying to pull a blindfold over anyone’s eyes, and I regret that and I’m sorry that I didn’t just say, yes, I’m into it.”

Millions of gowns supplied by the company were never used by health services and the health department is still trying to get some of the money back.

The couple say the gowns were supplied as per the contract.

Mr Barrowman alleged that a government official had asked him if he would “pay more money to get the NCA investigation closed”.

“We reach November 2022, and I participate in this negotiation, as opposed to mediation.

“It’s very, very clear that, you know, they’re interested in making a deal but they want so much money that, to be honest, we’re not willing to pay.

There’s a due process to this…we’ll get to the bottom of what really happened

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden

“So, then I have a separate meeting. And this person asked me if I would pay more to have the other case removed.

“I was stunned, I didn’t understand exactly what he meant, because the only other matter on the table was the NCA investigation which, as far as we knew, started in April 2022.

“I was absolutely stunned. “I think it raises very serious questions about what the officer meant, what he was saying.”

Asked why he did not take the allegation to the police, he said: “I take the advice of my legal team, and at the time the legal team suggested we park it for now.”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, attending the same event, indicated he would be “very surprised” if this happened.

“I just don’t recognize it, but, again, let’s wait and see. There is a due process for this, which is in relation to a civil case and a criminal case.

“We’ll get to the bottom of what really happened.”

A Department of Health spokesperson said: “”We do not comment on ongoing legal matters.”

Mr Dowden also defended the way the government handled PPE procurement in the early days of the crisis, insisting there was “no favors or special treatment”.

Our message to those who wanted to use the pandemic to get rich quick: We want our money back

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

Labour’s Wes Streeting said he did not think anyone watching the interview with Lady Mon would “shed any tears”.

“There’s a fundamental point of principle here, which is in the middle of a deadly pandemic, when so many people rushed to help others in every way possible… And then there were other people who took advantage of the pandemic as an opportunity to do it quickly. Seen as “spending money at someone else’s expense.”

The party has tried to put pressure on the government following the revelations, with shadow Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds calling on Michael Gove, the former Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, to face questions from MPs.

In the interview, Baroness Mone said she phoned Mr Gove after “a call to arms to all the Lords, Baronesses, MPs, senior civil servants for help, because they needed huge amounts of PPE”.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said in a letter to Mr Gove: “This series of events has led to civil litigation and a National Crime Agency investigation. Yet these ongoing cases should not prevent you from addressing questions about your involvement and the role of government.

“The events so far highlight a sad story of the Conservative government’s shocking negligence with respect to public funds and incompetence with regard to so-called ‘VIP lanes’ for procurement during the pandemic.”

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokeswoman Christine Jardine said Lady Monáe’s admission was “surprising”.

“The Prime Minister should kick Michelle Mone out of the Conservative Party and take back the whip if she has the courage to return to the Lords.”

Lady Monáe also recently said in a YouTube documentary that both of them would be acquitted, arguing that they “did nothing wrong”.

The film, part of a public battle, is believed to have been funded by PPE Medpro.

Source: www.independent.co.uk