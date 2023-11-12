Monday.com looks set to build on recent venture momentum

Shares are up 15% YTD as of Monday. (Photo illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket , [+] Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Driven by growing enterprise business, somwar.com (MNDY), a work management software platform provider, reported strong second-quarter results in August. The company is likely to showcase continued momentum in the enterprise segment in its upcoming Q3 report.

In Q2, Monday’s total revenue increased 42% to $175.7 million, 3.8% above the consensus estimate. Per-share earnings of 41 cents beat the consensus by 24 cents. Operating margin of 9% came in well above the guide of 1% to 2%. Adjusted free cash flow totaled $46 million (26% margin). The net retention rate for customers with more than 10 users was above 120%, better than the guidance of 115% to 120%.

For the second consecutive quarter, Monday added more than 200 paid enterprise customers with total annual recurring revenue (ARR) greater than $50,000. Monday is continuously providing major updates that are tailored to the needs of larger accounts. As of Q2, the total enterprise customer base was 1,892, up an impressive 63% from year-ago levels. Enterprise customers now represent 29% of total revenue compared to 24% a year ago.

For Q3, Monday estimated total revenue at $181 million to $183 million (representing 32% to 34% growth), which was above the consensus at the time by $179.3 million. The company’s revised 2023 total revenue outlook of $713 million to $717 million (an increase of 37% to 38%) was well above the previous guide of $702 million to $706 million. On Monday it raised its 2023 operating income guide to $26 million at the midpoint from $10 million previously.

Monday’s platform offers customizable, no-code/low-code building blocks that give users the ability to easily create the tools and processes needed to manage different aspects of work. Organizations have deployed Monday in a number of use cases, including customer relationship management (CRM), project management, and marketing campaign management.

Monday’s new Work OS product suite – made up of Sales CRM, Marketer, Dev, and Projects offerings – helps the company win in competitive situations because it provides users with a complete platform. With Work OS, prepackaged solutions created by Vertical make it easy for companies to get started on Monday. For larger customers, Work OS enables them to introduce the Monday solution across the company, add new departments, and deepen usage in existing departments.

Sales CRM has become the most popular component of Work OS. It is more customizable and easier to use than traditional CRM tools (including Salesforce). Users love that they can get a step-by-step view of the entire conversion funnel for all deals.

While Monday is seeing good demand across its entire product portfolio, Sales CRM has been a standout. By Q2, the product was available to half of all accounts. The total number of sales CRM customers increased 53% sequentially to 8,323.

The new Monday Dev product helps users manage the software development process. In Q2, the total number of Dave customers grew 52% sequentially to 781. Monday’s DB 1.0 database, now open to all customers, represents new infrastructure capabilities that enable larger workflows and improved performance (complex boards now load five times faster), which is attractive. . Big customers.

Monday Workflows, a new add-on, was open to about 20% of customers in the latest quarter. This offering optimizes automation and allows users to manage more complex workflows. It uses drag-and-drop blocks, giving users the ability to easily create new workflows. The Workflows add-on was expected to be open to all customers by the end of Q3.

Since its second-quarter report in mid-August, Monday shares have fallen 10%. Recently trading around $140, the stock has rebounded from its October low of $122.13.

On Wall Street, most bullish Monday price targets are at or above the $180 level. Canaccord raised its price target to $195 from $175 after the second-quarter report because it likes the combination of healthy revenue growth and strong free cash flow. Citi expects a strong Q3 report, with its latest finding suggesting bullish potential on both the top and bottom lines. Citi has a price target of $189. DA Davidson recently upgraded it to ‘Buy’ with a $170 price target on Monday, saying the company could outperform Q3 guidance by a healthy margin based on its checks including analysis of third-party data and management discussions.