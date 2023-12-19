Moms for Liberty wants to introduce an American caste system

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal apple podcasts, spotify, Amazon And sewing machine,

It may seem like the right-wing advocacy group Moms for Liberty is losing many of its most high-profile battles at the moment — particularly its recent race for school board seats — but make no mistake, they’re still winning the culture war. are, according to Tamara Gilkes Borran American policy correspondent economist,

Despite the fact that the group’s preferred local candidates did not perform well during the recent election cycle, Moms for Liberty’s anti-public school rhetoric has become fully entrenched in the Republican Party and its platform, leading to a defunding of the publicly funded school system. The idea of ​​has come to the fore. It sounds a lot like public health care or public transportation, doesn’t it? And that’s exactly what’s happening here,” Gilkes Burr said in this week’s episode. new unusual,

“And unfortunately if we look at public health care and public transportation in many places and many cities in this country, it’s only meant for poor people.”

host Danielle Moody Added: “What you have put in place is a permanent working class, a caste system.” In other words, he said, America may be losing what makes us different from other countries.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal apple podcasts, spotify, google podcast, sewing machine, amazon musicOr overcast,

Then, Daily Beast political reporter Jake Lahut joins the podcast to discuss his latest article, “Donald Trump Is Blowing Up the Myth of the New Hampshire Primary” — and all the ways he is different when it comes to the American Our former president is breaking the rule book. Politics.

“Trump never had to do the party circuit across the House, talk to voters at dinners, what have you, because in a way in that respect other candidates always brag about how they earned it with New Hampshire voters. Hank, Trump was already a household name,” Lahut said. “You know, the accurate term for it would be a parasocial relationship.”

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal apple podcasts, spotify, Amazon And sewing machine,

Source: www.thedailybeast.com