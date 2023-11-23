‘Moment of truth’ for the oil industry: deepen the climate crisis or help fix it cnn business

Janos Kummer/Getty Images

The International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday that oil and gas producers face a “crucial” choice: continue to exacerbate the climate crisis or become part of the solution.

The industry currently accounts for only 1% of global investment in clean energy, and continues to spew out devastating amounts of planet-warming gases, including methane, which is about 80 times more potent than CO2 in the near term. The IEA said tough and fast action is needed on both fronts if the world is to have any chance of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The warning comes ahead of the UN climate summit COP28, which begins next week, and as a recent UN analysis shows the planet is set to The temperature will rise by about 3 degrees Celsius by the end of this century. Scientists predict that warming on that scale could lead the world to several catastrophic and potentially irreversible tipping points, such as the collapse of polar ice sheets.

“The oil and gas industry faces a moment of truth at COP28 in Dubai,” Fatih Birol, IEA executive director, said in a statement. “While the world is suffering the effects of a worsening climate crisis, continuing with business as usual is neither socially nor environmentally responsible.”

Presenting the report titled “The Oil and Gas Industry in Net Zero Transition” on Thursday, Birol told reporters there were two measures the industry should take to play its role in limiting global warming. An internationally agreed level of 1.5 degrees.

The first is to reduce planet-heating pollution from our own operations, such as extracting oil and gas from the ground, processing the fuels, and delivering them to consumers. These three activities generate about 15% of global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.

“We know these emissions, including methane emissions, can be addressed easily, quickly and in many cases cost-effectively,” Birol said.

The IEA report says this pollution needs to be reduced by more than 60% from today’s levels by 2030.

The second measure recommended by the agency is a dramatic increase The report notes that investment in renewable energy by oil and gas companies has been a “marginal force” in the clean energy transition.

The IEA found that the industry invested about $20 billion in clean energy projects last year – just 2.5% of its total capital expenditure. That share will need to increase to 50% by 2030 to help keep global warming below dangerous levels of 1.5 degrees.

Such growth would mean radical change Changes in how oil and gas companies spend their money. According to the IEA report, between 2018 and 2022, the industry generated revenues of approximately $17 trillion: 40% spent in developing and operating oil and gas assets, 10% going to investors and just a fraction in clean energy. Investments were made.

Oil and gas companies are investing in carbon capture technologies to remove carbon pollution from the air and capture carbon produced by power plants and industrial facilities. The captured carbon can then be stored or reused. But carbon capture “is not the answer,” Birol told reporters.

He said the technologies could play an important role in some sectors like production of cement, iron and steel.

“But to say that carbon capture and storage technology will allow the oil and gas industry to continue current oil and gas production trends while simultaneously reducing emissions… is, in our view, a pipe dream.”

The IEA said limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees would require capturing a “completely unimaginable” 32 billion metric tons (35 billion short tons) of carbon by 2050. The amount of electricity required to run this process would exceed current global annual electricity demand.

Commenting on the IEA report, Kaisa Kosonen, policy coordinator at Greenpeace International, said: “Industry self-regulation leads to mass disaster, so the real moment of truth will come at this year’s climate summit when governments have the means to make fossil There will be a chance to agree that promotes history in a fair and fast way.

