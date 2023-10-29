By Mackenzie Tatanani for DailyMail.com 13:42 Oct 29, 2023, updated 14:52 Oct 29, 2023

Kyle and Lindsey Landman visited the eatery a few weeks ago with four other families

They were informed of an ‘unable to parent’ surcharge after the meal, when the owner claimed the children were ‘too loud’ and ‘running around’

A note on the menu reads: ‘Respect the staff, property and yourself. ‘No respect, no service’

A couple were left stunned after a Georgia restaurant added a $50 ‘unable to parent’ surcharge to their bill due to the alleged bad behavior of their ‘loud’ children and are now venting their anger.

Lindsay Landman and husband Kyle criticized the Toccoa River restaurant in Blue Ridge, with Kyle leaving a review on Google two weeks ago saying he was ‘disappointed with the experience.’

“The owner came out and told me he was adding $50 to my bill due to my children’s behavior,” she wrote. ‘My kids watched the tablet until the food arrived, they ate and my wife took them out while I waited and paid the bill.’

Kyle’s wife, Lindsay, said today she was surprised – and insisted her child was well-behaved.

The Florida couple were with their three young boys and four other families. Sitting at the table were eleven children, ranging in age from three to eight years.

Lindsay and Kyle Landman visited the Toccoa Riverside restaurant in Georgia with four other families. When the couple was charged $50 due to their children’s behavior, Kyle criticized the restaurant online, writing that he was ‘disgusted by the experience. Were disappointed, owner Tim Richter said. Children were talking ‘too loudly’ and running around unsupervised

“The kids were sitting at one end of the table and they were very well behaved,” Landman said. ‘I even commented in the middle of the meal, “I can’t believe how well-behaved they are.”

After eating dessert, some parents took their kids into the water, Landman said — and that’s when restaurant owner Tim Richter arrived.

Richter told the party about the extra charge on the menu, which read: ‘Adult surcharge: For adults unable to become parents.

‘Be respectful of employees, property and yourself. ‘No respect, no service.’

Landman said she was expecting praise and to be told she would not be charged, but Richter said $50 would be added to each bill on her table.

When Landman asked for clarification, he claimed Richter told him they were speaking ‘too loudly’.

He was angry, he said, that children were ‘running around outside,’ even though they were supervised by adults.

‘I was like, “They were cool the whole time.” He came up to us and told us we were at Burger King, not his restaurant. “We asked to speak to the owner and he said he was the owner,” Landman said.

‘I looked around the restaurant and everyone was watching the show he was doing. he was crying.’

The menu mentions an ‘adult surcharge’ for ‘adults unable to become parents’. Lindsay says she was shocked when Richter told her about the fee, because the kids were “so nice.” He claims the owner became angry and started yelling at him. Other diners should note the Toccoa Riverside Restaurant, located an hour’s drive from Atlanta, located along a river. The restaurant serves traditional American cuisine and seafood such as shrimp, scallops and fish.

Richter declined to appear on camera, but he told Channel 2 News he implemented the surcharge a few years ago during the pandemic.

The 61-year-old said he never threatened to press charges until a family visited a few weeks ago whose nine children were ‘running around in the restaurant.’

Richter said he never actually accused the family, only warned them, adding: ‘We want parents to be parents.’

However, several other Google reviews criticized the quality of service and the owner’s attitude, including warnings to diners with children to stay away.

One review reads, ‘We were three adults, two kids and our 4 month old baby and from the moment we entered the place they looked at us evilly.’

‘Later my wife was rocking the baby (not crying, just to get her to sleep) and this “manager” told her you don’t do that in a fancy restaurant (of course it’s not a fancy restaurant) and Later she moved to our place ‘wandering the wrong way.’

A woman who claimed to have been to the restaurant wrote: ‘I have also been here with the waitress. Your $5 tip is not worth the headache of hearing your child scream, throwing food, or throwing trash on a table or on the floor. Why not take control of your child! Or eat at home!’

The restaurant is located in the mountains about a two-hour drive from Atlanta.

It offers dishes like catfish, shrimp and scallops ranging in price from $21 to $39.

The menu states that customers will be charged an additional 18 percent gratuity for parties of more than six people, parties asking for separate checks and parties ordering from the birthday menu.

A $3 surcharge for sharing meals is also listed. A note specifies that prices on the menu are for cash payments only, and says that non-cash payments will incur an additional 3.5% charge.

