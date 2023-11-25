Molly Sims celebrates Thanksgiving with her family: ‘My whole world is right here’

Molly Sims honored her loved ones at this Thanksgiving celebration!

The YSE Beauty entrepreneur, 50, expressed gratitude for her family of five — which includes children Gray Douglas, 6, Scarlett Mae, 8, and Brooks Allen, 11, who she shares with husband Scott Stuber, 54 — on Via a post shared on Instagram Thursday.

Sharing a selection of family photos including brother Todd Sims and his wife Alexis Sims, she began the caption of her post by writing, “My whole world is right here❤️ This year has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, with both difficulty and joy . But in every moment… every hard day, good day and everything in between… I can’t help but be met with immense gratitude.”

Sims added, “I’m grateful for the people and experiences that have allowed new, beautiful things to enter my life. It’s shown me who my biggest and biggest supporters are and what I can do.” “I am most passionate about.” “But most of all, I’m reminded that my family being happy and healthy this year matters more than anything else. ❤️.”

She added, “To my friends, who never let me have a hard day (or Paloma) alone, thank you. To Stuber, who has been our rock, thank you. To my little crazies who have made my days Filled with so much life and laughter (and chaos.. 🤪) Thank you. To Taylor Swift… yes that’s right… thank you 😉 To my beautiful @ysbeauty team and community, we would be nowhere without you. 🙌 I Never thought we’d get to where we are within 6 months of being a company (unreal). And it’s all thanks to you. To all those who have made this year beautiful. I’m so grateful. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones… 🦃🤎 PS. Always thinking of you Big Mama… and taking care of all the butterflies.”

Molly Sims and her family.

Molly Sims/Instagram

Earlier this year, while celebrating Halloween, Sims shared photos of her family wearing costumes, with their theme for the year being horror villains.

“Choose your villain 😉 Poison Ivy…Chucky?!” she captioned the set of shots, which featured her as Poison Ivy, Stuber as the Joker, Gray as Chucky, Scarlett as Harley Quinn and Brooks as Freddy Krueger.

However, the family attire wasn’t the only look for their three children. In an earlier Instagram post, each child showed their personality with their costumes.

At the time, Gray was a Boss Baby, Scarlett was a teddy bear and Brooks was Taylor Swift, decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear.

Sims spoke to PEOPLE earlier this year about her foray into beauty and skin care and how her late mother’s influence and support has served as a guide for her.

“I’ve had very important moments in my life. There were mean girls in high school and college. And when I started modeling, there were people who told me I’d never be able to do anything. Never be on the cover of French.” the trend, never gonna do Sports Illustrated, She’s never going to walk the runway,” she told People.

“My mom was really good at saying, ‘You can do it and you can be Anything, So I dug deeper. A lot of people have doubted me,” Sims continued. “The more you doubt me, be nervous, be careful. And I can fall every day. but who cares? I think if I can say one thing to women or men, it’s this: You’ve got this. let’s go!”

Source: people.com