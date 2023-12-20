Molecular jackhammers destroy cancer cells with vibrations

A class of fluorescent synthetic dyes used for medical imaging absorb into the membranes of cancer cells and vibrate rapidly, causing necrosis.

With whole-molecule vibrations lasting less than a picosecond, these vibrating aminocyanins can mess with how things work at low light levels or concentrations. With this “molecular jackhammer” technique, researchers at Rice University, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Texas A&M University demonstrated complete eradication of human melanoma cells in vitro. They achieved 50% tumor-free efficacy in a mouse model for melanoma.

Given that a cell is unlikely to evolve resistance to such molecular mechanical forces, molecular jackhammers provide an alternative method of inducing cancer cell death. This study demonstrates a unique mechanical action at the molecular scale to kill cells and possibly treat cells using adjuvants.

The research article, “Molecular jackhammers destroy cancer cells by vibronic-driven action,” was published in nature chemistry,

Researchers are trying to use devices to kill cancer cells, such as unidirectional synthetic molecular motors (called ferringa motors) that punch holes in the cell membrane, resulting in rapid necrotic death. This trick works great in a dish, but when it comes to whole animals many existing devices require light-based activation.

While UV and visible light penetrate only hundreds of micrometers to 1 mm through human tissue (skin, muscle, and fat), the near-infrared (NIR) window of 650–900 nm, also called the optical therapeutic window, Ideally suited for in vivo applications due to minimal light absorption by hemoglobin and water as well as adequate penetration up to ~10 cm through human tissue. Despite great efforts to tune the rotational frequency of molecular motors to higher wavelengths, a motor that can rotate at the NIR frequency has not yet been reported.

In this study, Rice University scientist Ciceron Ayala-Orozco, PhD, and colleagues took advantage of molecular jackhammering on cells stimulated with single-photon NIR light. They found that turning on the vibronic mode of aminocyanine bound to the cell membrane causes coordinated whole-molecule vibrations that quickly kill cells. Cyanine dyes have been used in photothermal and photodynamic treatments and are readily accepted in biological and medicinal studies.

Researchers are now identifying and synthesizing other small molecules that can enhance this combination of features for cell binding and vibration-driven action. Various uses may include controlling which parts of enzymes are active, changing how protein channels work, or changing the structure or function of larger biological compounds that affect drugs.

Source: www.genengnews.com