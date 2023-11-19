Due to Russian bombing, Ukrainians now export their vast grain reserves overland. This has created one of the largest disruptions seen in the Black Sea region.

Driving through Moldova in late summer, you can see fields of bright yellow sunflowers all over the country. It’s not just a pretty sight, as sunflower seeds play an important economic role in this agricultural country.

Sunflowers account for 25% of total croppable land in Moldova, but it is becoming increasingly difficult for farmers to export the lucrative sunflower seeds, as Ukrainian truckers face additional pressure to transport their country’s crop through neighboring Moldova’s ports. Trying to export till. Romania.

“We have been waiting here for four days,” said a Ukrainian truck driver.

In this time, he has walked only 600 meters with his cart full of grains. Around him, hundreds of other Moldovan and Ukrainian drivers are also stranded.

This is now the daily reality at the Giurgiulesti border crossing, on Moldova’s southern border.

With the ongoing war in Ukraine, it has become one of the choke points for food exports to the Black Sea region.

Ukrainians waiting in Moldova to cross to Romania. According to the Moldovan Ministry of Economy, they can queue for between five and seven days on average. In Romania, grain is transported to the port of Constanta, and from there, by cargo ships all over the world.

Romanian customs cannot fit them all in their customs clearance zone, so most of the wait takes place in Moldova, an important transit point for Ukrainian agricultural produce.

The drivers look tired and are gathered in groups on the roadside. Some sit quietly on the grass; Some people share food and speak quietly. There is no waiting facility, the drivers said. They use bushes for toilets and water canisters for bathing.

Many people had traveled hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine to get stuck here.

This is unprecedented for the Giurgiulesti border crossing. In October alone, 1,307 loaded trucks crossed the Ukrainian-Moldovan border via Reni-Giurgiulesti, said Melin Asma of the EU border support mission to Moldova and Ukraine.

And there is no end in sight to the crisis. Asmae said the average wait time has nearly doubled since September, from 137 hours to 269.

a global problem

Until this summer, grain was exported primarily via cargo ships, but Russia ended the Black Sea Grain Initiative and began targeting Ukrainian ships and ports. The sea suddenly became a danger zone.

Despite the risks, there is plenty of Ukrainian grain awaiting export. This is a global problem. Ukraine provides food to much of the developing world through the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Until this summer, Ukrainian ports worked in full force to deliver food to those in need.

Since July, all goods have to be transported overland, and Moldova offers Giurgiulesti, one of the first safe ports for those drivers.

“Nothing dangerous flies over our heads here,” said the Ukrainian truck driver.

“In Ukraine, no matter where we are in Ukraine, there is always danger on the road.”

Even Moldovan port workers are watching the bombings on the Ukrainian side in the port of Renni, about ten kilometers away, so forming long lines on the Ukrainian side is not safe for drivers.

“They target areas with a high concentration of mobile phones,” said Viorel Garaz, state secretary of the Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalization. “So naturally, we let them cross the border to the Moldovan side.”

But the journey of these drivers does not end here. They need to drive to the port of Constanta, Romania where the grain is transported in larger ships. Grigore Baltag, an economic analyst at the Moldovan Ministry of Agriculture, reported that more than 90% of grain and oilseed transit through Moldova transits Giurgiulesti.

But here’s the problem, Garaz explained. There is only limited space at the border edge for Romanian customs clearance, so drivers must wait in Moldova.

Moldovan exports halted due to long queues

The crisis also affects Moldova’s farmers, who are the backbone of Moldova’s economy. It has become difficult for them to unload the grains.

Everyone wants to get their produce out by any means, so Moldovan exporters cannot compete with cheap Ukrainian grain. Since 2022, Moldova’s grain export countries have fallen from 25 to 14.

“Ukrainians have enough reserves of the 2022 crop, and they are also in the middle of the 2023 crop,” Alexey Miku, a Moldovan farmer, said in September.

As a result, the Moldovan market is flooded.

Farming is becoming increasingly difficult in Moldova, but not just here – in the Black Sea region. Miku predicted that many people would head towards bankruptcy in the coming years.

In an effort to resolve the crisis, the Moldovan government is creating an electronic queuing system linked to the Ukrainian and Romanian customs services.

Meanwhile, drivers in line kept calling their relatives and hearing news of the bombing. So even if they are stuck at the border for several days, they are safe here.

