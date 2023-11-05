CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovans voted in local elections nationwide on Sunday as officials say Russia is waging “hybrid warfare” to undermine the vote in the EU candidate country.

While local elections in Moldova, a country of about 2.5 million people located between Romania and Ukraine, do not usually attract much international attention, ongoing allegations of Russian interference add a geopolitical dimension to the vote.

Sunday’s vote will elect about 900 mayors and 11,000 local councilors to four-year terms, including key positions such as mayor of the capital Chisinau. The ballot was monitored by approximately 1,500 national and international observers. Voter turnout across the country was 41%, according to the Central Election Commission, after polls closed at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT; 2 p.m. EST). This figure is almost the same as in the last local elections in 2019.

Two days before the election, Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Racine announced a ban on candidates from the pro-Russian Chance party. On Friday, Moldova’s national intelligence agency published a report alleging that Russia was trying to “influence the electoral process” through the party. Around 600 candidates will be affected.

“We are protecting the Republic of Moldova from well-organized networks of criminals. “The election removes an organized criminal group, not a political party,” Riccion said during a media briefing on Friday.

In its 32-page report, the Intelligence and Security Service, SIS, alleged that the Chance Party had received approximately 50 million euros ($53 million) in Russian money, which was used by exiled Moldovan oligarch Ilan Shor and to destabilize the country. used for. Buy voters in Sunday’s election.

Shor, who lives in Israel and was sentenced in April in absentia to 15 years in prison on fraud charges, reacted to the party’s ban in a Facebook post, calling it an “unprecedented, illegal, raid-based power grab.” ” said and provided a list of alternatives. Candidate support.

Addressing the party ban in Chisinau on Sunday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu told reporters that “elections are about democracy and compliance with the law. People who don’t follow the law, bribe voters, use illegal money – they don’t meet democratic standards.

In the mayoral race, if no candidate receives at least 50% of the votes, a second round will be held in two weeks between the two highest scoring candidates.

Outside a polling station in the capital on Sunday, retiree Anatol Mosanu said he voted for “a better life, better roads… so that tomorrow is better than today.”

“We are all hoping … that in the future, our children will not leave this place, and we will be surrounded by our children, our grandchildren,” he said, referring to the large number of Moldovans who are moving to better wages. To go abroad and work conditions.

Cristian Cantir, a Moldovan associate professor of international relations at Oakland University, said that although Sunday’s election is “very much about local issues,” they are “also important geopolitically.”

“Moldova remains a very polarized country from a geopolitical point of view,” he told The Associated Press. “The debate is really going to depend on the pro-EU and anti-EU message.”

Cantir said the “quite damning” SIS report contains “a lot of evidence that shows Shor is specifically working with the Kremlin to undermine the electoral process.”

In late October, Moldovan authorities blocked dozens of Russian media sites, including major sites such as Russia Today, accusing them of waging a “disinformation campaign” against Moldova.

A few days later, the broadcast licenses of six local television stations allegedly linked to Shor and another exiled oligarch, Vladimir Plahotniuc, were suspended on the grounds that they were attempting to “influence local elections” and “promote geopolitical narratives.” They were also running a propaganda campaign to “give away”. Of Russia.

Both Shor and Plahotniuc were added to sanctions lists by the United States and the United Kingdom last year.

Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, non-NATO member Moldova has faced a long series of problems, including Moscow dramatically reducing gas supplies last winter, Including skyrocketing inflation and a severe energy crisis following several incidents. Wreckage from missiles was found on its territory during the war in neighboring Ukraine.

Shor was the head of the Russia-friendly Shor party, which Moldova’s Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional in June. The decision came after months of protests by the party against the pro-Western government, which the party accused of trying to destabilize the country.

In February, Sandu outlined an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow Moldova’s government to put the country “at Russia’s disposal” and derail it from one day joining the EU. Russia denied the allegations.

The former Soviet republic of Moldova was granted EU candidate status on June 23, 2022, the same as Ukraine.

“Russia is always trying to undermine democratic elections in Moldova, especially in an effort to derail European integration aspirations,” Cantir said. “We will see to what extent they are successful.”

Stephen McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania.

Stephen McGrath and Aurel Obreja, The Associated Press

