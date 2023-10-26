Mohamed El-Erian says treasury bonds are losing their status as safe-haven assets

Mohammed El-Erian told CNBC that the Treasury market appears to be losing its appeal as a safe investment.

Despite turmoil in the Middle East, yields have risen as traders continued to sell bonds.

Assets that are not typically considered risk-free, such as Bitcoin and equities, are becoming the new safe haven.

Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Thursday that the Treasury market is losing its appeal as a safe haven.

While geopolitical turmoil would normally be a classic reason for investors to pile into the market for US government debt, the economist pointed out that this has hardly been the case in recent weeks, despite rising tensions in the Middle East. .

Instead, despite the prospect of a growing crisis, yields have actually been higher since the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“Given what’s going on in the world, we haven’t seen the quality of flight and the safety of flight that you would expect,” he said.

He added: “So yes, it should have been a safe haven, the benefits should have been reaped earlier. But the reality is that the 10-year yield today is 70 basis points higher than before this latest conflict started. “

El-Erian also said that traditionally risky assets, such as equities or Bitcoin, are increasingly being promoted as safe investments, a sentiment that has increased as investors continue to dump Treasuries.

This point was illustrated in this year’s May survey, which highlighted that confidence in Bitcoin as a safe haven asset has overtaken that of Treasuries and the dollar.

Traders’ confidence in the bond market has declined amid fears of higher interest rate risks, El-Erian said. The Federal Reserve is currently acting as a net seller, and with the government set to issue even more bonds, the lack of buyers will help push yields higher.

This dynamic has already pushed yields higher, with weak demand from recent bond auctions helping push longer-dated Treasuries into the 5% area for the first time in years.

“No matter how you look at it, the world’s most important benchmark market is on an unpredictable journey with an uncertain destination,” El-Erian wrote in a separate article, cautioning investors not to take the bond market’s resilience for granted. Gave warning.

Speaking with CNBC, he acknowledged that any long-term lack of Treasury buyers could force the Fed to start adding bond assets to its balance sheet. However, this could go against the central bank’s objectives, and a sudden policy change could be disruptive.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com