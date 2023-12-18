Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed could be forced to 'reverse interest rates' if it pleases markets with a big rate cut.

Mohammed El-Erian writes in the FT that if the Fed pleases the market, there could be a risk of a sharp reversal later.

According to economist Mohamed El-Erian, markets are happy about a Federal Reserve policy pivot to rate cuts next year, but there is a risk that central bankers may overstate those expectations.

To narrow the gap between the market and the Fed’s policy stance, the Fed could go too far and face backlash, he wrote in the Financial Times on Sunday.

“The specific risk today is that, to avoid volatile market volatility, the Fed validates market easing with a large rate cut, but is later forced to reverse course,” he said.

The problem is that markets will continue to demand more cuts, El-Erian explained. The more the Fed satisfies investors’ expectations for a large and early rate cut next year, the more they will push for even more accommodativeness.

“If investors demand additional rate cuts, it will be difficult for the Fed to extend its mandate without a major market reaction,” he said.

Since late October, the market has been rallying strongly as signs of easing inflation have raised expectations of an upcoming rate cut.

Last week, the Fed strengthened those expectations as officials signaled three quarterly rate cuts in 2024. But markets fell on Friday after New York Fed President John Williams said there was no discussion of a rate cut.

“Inflation round-trips are neither simple nor complete. The resulting changes in the configuration of the global economy and financial markets will be felt for many years,” El-Erian said.

Source: www.businessinsider.com