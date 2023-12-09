Mohamed El-Erian says markets may delay rate cut as they ignore Fed signals

Mohammed Al-ArianMohammed Al-Arian

Mohamed El-Erian said the market’s pricing in the Fed’s pivot could delay that happening.

The market rally has the effect of easing financial conditions, which may force the Fed to keep policy tight.

“The longer this phenomenon persists, the more interesting the associated complications will be,” they wrote.

Economist Mohamed El-Erian said the market’s curiosity about pricing in low interest rates may actually prevent the Federal Reserve from adopting a long-awaited dovish stance.

“The more markets deviate from the Fed’s signals, the more likely they are to push the central bank to take a course that is harmful to them,” he wrote for the Financial Times. “This is because the market’s appetite for a rate cut weakens financial conditions and increases the Fed’s concerns about inflationary pressures, thereby delaying the rate cut on which the market is betting.”

El-Erian has already said monetary policy easing is likely to begin in early 2024, having led to the largest monthly easing on record in November, sending equities soaring. And Treasury yields are declining.

This is despite cautious calls from key Fed officials. Earlier this month, Chairman Jeremy Powell warned that it would be “premature” to consider significantly restricting policy, adding that the Fed stood ready to continue tightening if necessary.

“The more investors ignore the signals emitted by the world’s most influential central bank, the more likely they will find themselves on the losing side of this debate,” El-Erian wrote. “And the longer this phenomenon persists, the more interesting the associated complexities will become.”

While future policy will be determined by whether the Fed’s 2% inflation target remains within reach, El-Erian suggested the market may currently be confident that the central bank will tolerate a 3% rate. This will reduce the need to keep interest rates high.

“Pursuing too low an inflation target in this environment would lead to unnecessary sacrifices in growth and livelihoods, as well as increase inequality,” they wrote.

Otherwise, the Fed could easily lose credibility. This is because the hiking cycle is dominated by forecast errors, delayed policy and supervisory omissions, El-Erian said.

At the same time, markets do not have a good track record for predicting a Fed pivot, given that the price of a dovish turn has increased sixfold since the COVID-19 pandemic.

And recession fears may also play a role. While this would not explain the surge in equities, it would be consistent with developments in the gold and oil markets.

