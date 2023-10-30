Mohamed El-Erian says a haphazard change in Japan's monetary policy could spread bond-market contagion and increase the risk of a 'financial crash'.

Japan needs to be mindful of its yield curve control drain, Mohamed El-Erian wrote in Bloomberg.

A disorderly exit would create instability in world markets, and increase risks

“Financial Crash.” But Japan needs to speed up the phase-out, the top economist said.

Economist Mohammed El-Erian wrote for Bloomberg that Japan’s central bank should be careful how it ends the country’s yield curve control policy, as any mismanagement could hit global markets.

The Bank of Japan has used the YCC to keep yields at specific levels, putting it in competition with its very dovish peers around the world who are aggressively raising rates.

The YCC has also caused extreme weakness in the yen and other distortions, casting doubt on the ability of central bankers to carry out a gradual phaseout.

But there should also not be a disorderly exit, as it would be destabilizing for the Japanese balance sheet, El-Erian wrote. In this scenario, Japanese investors would be forced to dispose of overseas corporate and sovereign bond positions.

“The resulting transition will increase volatility in global markets that are already competing with growth in the US Treasury segment. Higher volatility in the world’s two most important sovereign bond markets will increase the risk of financial crashes and pose risks to global growth. “Will increase the odds.” He has written.

Despite this, the Bank of Japan should accelerate its policy exit, as rising distortions only increase the risks of forced mismanagement, El-Erian said.

Japanese officials may be close to changing policy, as a recent Nikkei report indicated that government yields may be allowed to rise further. Immediately after the report, the yen rose 0.8% against the dollar.

Still, El-Erian cautioned that the longer external pressures persist for Japan, the more likely it will be that foreign and domestic traders will test the central bank’s ability to maintain its current monetary policy.

“The larger the cracks, the more likely it is that a forced mishandling of this exit will have a negative impact on the US and the world, leading to increased bond-market volatility,” he wrote.

