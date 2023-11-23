Moffett Automated Storage founder wins EY Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year award

Sam Moffett, managing director and founder of Moffett Automated Storage Ltd in Monaghan, has been named Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year at the annual EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) awards held on Thursday.

Established in 2017, Moffett Automated Storage employs 65 people, and specializes in providing automated pallet storage and warehousing solutions for customers from design and manufacturing to installation and support.

EY praised the “disruptive and dynamic business” for the cost, operational and sustainability benefits it offers clients.

The company allows customers to double storage capacity within existing warehouse facilities, and allows customers in the cold storage industry to reduce energy usage by up to 50 percent.

Sam Moffett, who left school at 17 to work in the family business, is the son of Combilift co-founder Robert Moffett, and was the driving force behind the first Moffett Engineering. The family business became synonymous with the success of Moffett Mountie truck mounted forklifts.

Moffett Automated Storage has completed projects in the UK, continental Europe, the US and the UAE, with 65 per cent of its turnover this year coming from projects outside Ireland.

Accepting the award for Best Emerging Entrepreneur, Mr Moffett thanked his wife and family, as well as his dedicated staff.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to what it’s going to bring for my business and the team in that business,” he told The Irish Times.

“There have been entrepreneurs throughout my family, on my mother’s and father’s side. I’m lucky that I can bring home something for the whole family, it’s a recognition for everyone,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mr Moffett said the plan was to “keep growing, see where we can go, and drive international sales”.

“This whole EY program may also take us to new heights, so we’ll see where it takes us,” he said.

Nominees in the Emerging Entrepreneur category have started businesses that have been in business for at least two years, are growing rapidly, and are “watchable” for the future.

Other finalists in the emerging category were Chris Kelly, EasyGO; Rosie Connolly and Paul Quinn, 4th ARQ; Deirdre O’Neill and Helen O’Neill, Hertility; Lauren Duggan, Fiona Parfrey and Ann Kilkenny, Riley; Declan Wynne, Scanstek; Ray Nangle and Geraldine Killian, The Lunch Bag.

Source: www.irishtimes.com