Modular building startup Weave is shutting down

Weav, once a favorite of the startup world in the construction sector, is closing down.

Employees at the modular manufacturing company were informed of the impending closure over the weekend, Calcalist reported. The California-based proptech company told its employees that canceling a capital-raising initiative at the last minute left it with the money it needed to continue.

In a statement to the publication, Weave said, “The company’s current facility will be closed in the coming days.” The company said its assets would be transferred to an assignee for sale in the United States, while Israeli employees would continue to work.

the real deal Veve could not be reached for comment.

Weave specializes in modular construction – designing, building and assembling all the components of your turnkey homes. According to CEO Amit Haller, Weave’s co-founder, Weave manufactures its parts in Union City in a process similar to a semiconductor factory, operating primarily in California.

The company, founded in 2008, builds walls, ceilings and floors with electrical and plumbing installed for assembly at a given location. The aim is to cut construction timelines and labor costs.

Weave initially approached investors. It raised $100 million through the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange platform in March 2021. Last year, amid the global venture capital downturn, the San Mateo-based company raised $400 million in a Series D round, valuing Weave at $1 billion.

Weave planned to use the cash to add employees and expand into new markets, building walls complete with mechanical, electrical and plumbing. The company raised a total of $600 million and had 400 employees at its peak.

However, a few months after the Series D, Weave laid off 30 percent of its workforce and pivoted from building high-rise buildings to low-rise residences. The company did not say much about the layoffs, calling it a “strategic decision.”

Weave recently told lenders it cannot pay interest on California property acquisitions financed through the loan, blaming the economic climate in the state and declining real estate prices. The company has stopped making payments until the assets are sold.

It’s another blow for Haller, who closed online home-selling site Really last year, blaming poor real estate and financial market conditions as well as an “unfavorable capital raising environment.” The company, which raised $250 million in August 2021, laid off 140 people when it closed.

