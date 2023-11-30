(Bloomberg) — Gujarat International Finance Tech-City, India’s newest financial hub and a flagship project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is preparing for the next phase of its growth.

The first phase followed the creation of a new regulator, the International Financial Services Authority, in 2020, which outlined the ambition to create a welcoming space where India-focused businesses that have relocated to Dubai, Mauritius or Singapore can return home. .

K Rajaraman, who took over as IFSCA chairman in August, spoke to Bloomberg News about GIFT City’s vision. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity:

How has GIFT evolved since the creation of IFSCA?

GIFT City was started as a purely greenfield experiment in 2007 when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat state. In 2020, the government created IFSCA as a unified regulator. It has issued more than 30 rules for industries including aircraft leasing, ship leasing. In the financial sector we have banks, funds, capital markets and insurance.

The number of licensed/registered entities has increased to more than 550 in September 2023, compared to 129 in the same month of 2020. We have more than 25 banks, up from 13 in 2020. We have two international stock exchanges that offer over 20 trading hours. Trade across a variety of product categories including indices, stocks, currency and commodity derivatives.

What does this indicate for the debt market?

Cumulative loan listings on GIFT IFSC stock exchanges stood at $52.7 billion as of September 30, 2023. Of which $10.18 billion of the debt list was related to environmental, social and governance bonds. We expect the GIFT IFSC bond market to be bullish as inflation and interest concerns ease.

How will you simplify the processes?

The idea is to create a level playing field for a global player to come here and provide the appropriate amount of tax certainty, policy certainty and ease of doing business. We are now in the process of introducing a single window IT system, which will enable entities to obtain all (regulatory) clearances in a single window. It will probably be launched sometime in January.

What are your plans for development?

A: Direct listing of securities of unlisted Indian companies in IFSC based exchanges. Two: Enable IFSC to become a reinsurance centre. Three: Enabling bookkeeping, accounting, taxation and financial crime compliance services as finance services in the international financial centre. Four: Single window IT system for registration and approval of entities in GIFT IFSC. Five: Allowing acquisition financing. Apart from this, there are other things like admissions for foreign universities who want to set up campuses, transition finance etc.

We are in the process of implementing a payment services regulation, which will enable instant clearance for banks, which will reduce friction for the financial ecosystem here. This may take about six months.

Then we have plans for the pension sector. There are millions of Indian expatriates who are working abroad and many of them want to save in dollars. This is an opportunity for us. A team is working on this and is likely to submit a report probably by December after which we can bring a set of pension rules in which people can do their pension savings from this place.

What benefits do you see from direct listing?

We see a lot of unlisted companies in India, especially startups, technology companies. They generally do not get the kind of valuation that they get in the international market. So we would expect them to come and list out of this space because there will be more attraction for foreign players to come and buy stocks, which are denominated in foreign currencies. We expect the Finance Ministry to notify those rules soon.

What are your two biggest challenges?

The sudden increase in the number of applications at GIFT IFSC has outpaced the development of infrastructure, but significant inventory is expected in the near future. IFSCA has dual role of regulator as well as developer. It is important to maintain a consistent approach for all stakeholders and deliver efficiently and rapidly. We hope that this momentum will continue.

Will GIFT IFSC focus on carbon credits?

There are two committees, formed more than a month ago, which are looking at the voluntary carbon credit market as India is a large producer of carbon credits. So it exports a lot of carbon credits. So there is an opportunity here for us to really provide an international trading platform for carbon credits. So we are working on that. We hope that the committee will submit its report in the next one or two months.

