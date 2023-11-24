Chicago, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The modified starch market Refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution and use of modified starch products. Modified starches are derived from native starch sources, such as corn, wheat, tapioca, or potatoes, through physical, chemical, or enzymatic processes. These modifications are made to enhance the functional properties of starch, making it suitable for various applications in different industries. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global modified starch market is estimated to be valued at US$13.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach US$15.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

(Use corporate e-mail ID to get quick response)

Need for modified starch market in food and beverage industry

The demand for modified starch in the food and beverage industry arises due to its diverse functional properties, making it a versatile and valuable ingredient for various applications. Several factors contribute to the need and widespread use of modified starch in this industry:

Texture Enhancement: Modified starch acts as an effective thickening and gelling agent, contributing to the desired texture and consistency of a wide range of food products. It is particularly valuable in applications such as sauces, gravies, soups and dressings, where it helps achieve the desired viscosity and mouthfeel.

Modified starch acts as an effective thickening and gelling agent, contributing to the desired texture and consistency of a wide range of food products. It is particularly valuable in applications such as sauces, gravies, soups and dressings, where it helps achieve the desired viscosity and mouthfeel. Better Stability: Modifications applied to starch increase its stability against factors such as heat, acidity and shear during processing and storage. This consistency is important in the food industry, ensuring that products maintain their quality and structural integrity over time.

Modifications applied to starch increase its stability against factors such as heat, acidity and shear during processing and storage. This consistency is important in the food industry, ensuring that products maintain their quality and structural integrity over time. Freeze-thaw stability: In frozen food applications, modified starch plays an important role in maintaining the stability and texture of products through freeze-thaw cycles. This is especially important in frozen desserts, frozen meals and other Frozen food stuff.

In frozen food applications, modified starch plays an important role in maintaining the stability and texture of products through freeze-thaw cycles. This is especially important in frozen desserts, frozen meals and other stuff. Enhanced shelf life: Modified starch contributes to the extended shelf life of many food and beverage products by preventing component separation, maintaining uniformity, and reducing susceptibility to microbial spoilage. This is particularly relevant for products with long distribution chains.

Modified starch contributes to the extended shelf life of many food and beverage products by preventing component separation, maintaining uniformity, and reducing susceptibility to microbial spoilage. This is particularly relevant for products with long distribution chains. Clean Label Solutions: As consumer preferences move toward clean labels and natural ingredients, modified starches provide a solution by allowing manufacturers to achieve specific functional characteristics without compromising on the overall product label. This can replace or reduce the need for some additives, addressing the demand for clean and simple ingredient lists.

As consumer preferences move toward clean labels and natural ingredients, modified starches provide a solution by allowing manufacturers to achieve specific functional characteristics without compromising on the overall product label. This can replace or reduce the need for some additives, addressing the demand for clean and simple ingredient lists. Texture modification in bakery products: In the bakery industry, modified starches are used to modify the texture of baked goods, providing better moisture retention, crumb structure, and overall product quality. It is commonly used in breads, cakes, pastries and other baked goods.

In the bakery industry, modified starches are used to modify the texture of baked goods, providing better moisture retention, crumb structure, and overall product quality. It is commonly used in breads, cakes, pastries and other baked goods. Reduction in Fat and Calories: Modified starches can be used to mimic the texture and flavor associated with fat, allowing the development of lower fat and lower calorie food products. This is in line with consumers’ growing interest in healthier options without compromising on taste and texture.

Download PDF Brochure:

Functional benefits for paper production

Modified starches have become a cornerstone in the paper industry, acting as glues and adhesives for paper edges. Their ability to hold the pulp together provides internal strength to the paper, enhancing its overall structure. Apart from strength, modified starch also contributes to improving paper surfaces, enhancing printability and writing properties. Specifically, printing and writing papers typically contain 4.1% starch, while paperboard contains 2% starch, and household and industrial papers contain 1.9% starch.

Solving challenges in using recycled paper

The increasing use of recycled paper has presented challenges in maintaining fiber quality during recycling. Modified starch derivatives have emerged as an important solution to mitigate fiber quality degradation, increasing their importance in sustainable paper production.

North America is leading the charge

By 2021, North America had a substantial market share of 21.6% in the global modified starch market, reaching US$ 3,301.0 million during the forecast period. The strong growth in North America is primarily driven by the US market, which has seen technological advancements that have increased the use of modified starches in various industries.

In the US, modified starches are used in gelling agents in canned soups, mixes, and desserts. Its thickening power is particularly used in products such as pastries and pie fillings, as well as instant puddings. The increasing trend of ready-to-eat meals and processed foods has further increased the demand for modified starch in the region, thereby strengthening its position in the market.

Key players shaping the market

Key players driving innovation and growth modified starch industry These include Tate & Lyle (UK), Emsland (Germany), Ingredion Incorporated (US), and Avebe (Netherlands). These industry leaders are at the forefront of progress, constantly pushing the boundaries to meet the growing needs of the paper and other related industries.

conclusion

As modified starch is demonstrating its indispensable role in enhancing paper strength and solving key challenges in the paper making process, its importance is bound to increase. The collaboration between industry leaders and ongoing technological advancements in the modified starch market paves the way for a transformative future, shaping the landscape of sustainable and efficient paper production.

Talk to the Analyst:

food processing ingredients market

starch derivatives market

Alcohol Enzyme (Starch/Sugar) Market

Source: www.globenewswire.com