Anticipation of the ETF has driven the largest increase in inflows into digital asset investment products since the end of 2021, reaching $1.7 billion for nine consecutive weeks.

More than $1 billion was invested in Bitcoin last month, taking the total so far to $1.6 billion. Following in the footsteps of the world’s largest altcoin, Ethereum also recorded inflows of $126 million, marking a significant shift in sentiment.

Bitcoin is generally believed to have delivered impressive returns, but it presents significant risks in the form of volatility when included in traditional stock and bond portfolios.

However, CoinShares’ research has revealed interesting aspects in terms of a “balanced investment portfolio.”

CoinShares Portfolio Review

In the latest blog post, the asset manager’s analysis found that even a modest allocation to Bitcoin has a disproportionately positive impact on risk-adjusted returns and diversification compared to other alternative assets.

Furthermore, Bitcoin’s lack of correlation with traditional assets positions it as a valuable alternative investment, providing a means of hedging the risk of economic cycles. It was also observed that applying quarterly adjustments (rebalancing) of Bitcoin to its original portfolio weightings could effectively reduce volatility and improve overall returns.

Bullish sentiment on Bitcoin and Ethereum charts

Bitcoin saw its value drop by about 4% following Binance’s $4.3 billion settlement with the US Justice Department. However, it bounced back sharply the next day and now stands at $44,000.

According to CoinShares, this bullish momentum has been attributed to the “wiping out of bad actors” in the industry, with the Federal Reserve signaling interest rate hikes and the impending approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF as short-term catalysts. .

Meanwhile, the asset manager also pointed to the recent expansion of contango in the futures market, calling it a rare occurrence since 2018, indicating “very bullish sentiment,” with premiums reaching double digits.

Consistently positive funding rates, the highest levels of trading volume and leverage since April, and a long/short ratio of 0.97 have all contributed to Ethereum’s optimistic outlook and price movement.

Additionally, the gradual increase in gas prices puts pressure on the deflationary characteristics of major altcoins, impacting the overall supply of Ethereum. As a result, price increases are more pronounced due to the effect of increased purchasing volume.

