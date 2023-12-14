Moderna, Rivian, SolarEdge, Adobe, Opendoor, Illumina, and more market movers

Moderna jumped 12% after unveiling new data from an early-stage trial of a personalized cancer treatment it is testing with Merck. Moderna said Thursday that updated results after three years show that the combination of the Moderna treatment and Merck’s Keytruda continued to improve survival rates compared with Keytruda alone.

Rivian Automotive rose 6.8% after AT&T agreed to buy electric vehicles for its fleet through a pilot program aimed at cutting transportation emissions.

SolarEdge Technologies jumped 13% and Enphase Energy rose 11% as the prospect of lower interest rates energized the solar sector. The Federal Reserve’s signal that it is preparing to cut interest rates next year was allaying fears of lower demand for solar panels.

Adobe, maker of Photoshop and other popular media creation tools, reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue that topped analysts’ expectations, but the stock was falling 5.5% after Adobe released its fiscal 2024 revenue forecast. Which was less than expected. The company also said it may face significant costs or fines related to the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation into its software subscription cancellation practices.

Opendoor Technologies was up 15% after jumping 19% on Wednesday. Earlier this week, OpenDoor was upgraded from Underperform to Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Analysts cited a lack of negative catalysts for the upgrade.

Occidental Petroleum rose 3.4% to $59.19. Berkshire Hathaway was a big buyer of the stock in recent days, purchasing 10.5 million shares for about $590 million. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire now owns 238.5 million shares in Occidental, at a 27% interest. The purchase comes after Occidental announced Monday that it was buying privately held energy producer CrownRock for $12 billion, the purchase amounting to a vote of confidence by Buffett in the energy company and its CEO Vicki Holub.

Illumina

Shares rose 6.2% to $134.46 after analysts at Guggenheim & Stephens launched a buy recommendation on shares of the gene-sequencing company.

Foot Locker rose 7.9% to $30.79 after Piper Sandler upgraded the footwear retailer’s shares to overweight from neutral and raised the price target to $33 from $24.

Live Nation Entertainment rose 5.2% to $92.64. Shares of Live Nation, parent of Ticketmaster, were upgraded from equal weight to overweight. The firm raised its price target to $110 from $100.

Jabil reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for the first quarter of its fiscal year. Shares of the contract electronics maker rose 6.9%. The stock will join the S&P 500

on Monday.

Source: www.barrons.com