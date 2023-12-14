Moderna, Merck vaccine with Keytruda delays return of deadly skin cancer after 3 years, data shows

These results build on midstage trial data released by the companies earlier this year, which showed efficacy of the combination in the same 157 patients in the short term. After about two years, the vaccine and Keytruda reduced the risk of death or recurrence in melanoma patients by 44%, and reduced the risk of cancer spreading through the body by 65%, according to earlier trial data.

According to Thursday’s data, the most common side effects of the vaccine after three years were fatigue, pain at the injection site and chills.

New results show that a cancer shot used with immunotherapy continues to provide meaningful health benefits to melanoma patients long after they have been on treatment. Both drugmakers are continuing to study the combination as a treatment for melanoma in late-stage trials, which began in July.

The vaccine, which uses the same mRNA technology as Moderna’s Covid vaccine, is custom-made based on analysis of the patient’s tumor after surgical removal. The shot is designed to train the immune system to recognize specific mutations in cancer cells and attack them.

Merck’s Keytruda, which is approved to treat melanoma and other cancers, belongs to a class of widely used immunotherapies known as checkpoint inhibitors that work to inactivate a certain protein. Designed to help cancer evade the immune system.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to a cancer vaccine to treat melanoma, a move aimed at accelerating the development and review of treatments for serious and life-threatening diseases.

Moderna and Merck are also testing the vaccine with Keytruda against other tumor types. On Monday, drugmakers began a late-stage trial on the combination as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma is responsible for the majority of skin cancer deaths. According to the organization, melanoma rates have increased rapidly over the past few decades.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 100,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with melanoma this year and about 8,000 are expected to die from the disease.

