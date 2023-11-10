call of duty headquarters Screenshot: Eric Cain

Updated 11.10.2023 See update below.

When to beta modern warfare iii Recently, something came to light that immediately worried me. To access the beta, you’ll need to log into the Call of Duty HQ app, select the beta, then close the game and launch the beta. Effectively, you have to launch one game and then launch another to access the beta.

Today, in a major update, Call of Duty HQ has been changed modern warfare ii as its main sport modern warfare iii, Despite this, only the campaign of the game has been released yet. All multiplayer and zombies content has been locked until launch tomorrow evening.

Now, if you want to play modern warfare ii Or warzone, you have to load it in Modern Warfare III / Call of Duty HQ app, select the game you want to play, and sit back twiddling your thumbs while it restarts before taking you back to a completely different hub

secondary hub Screenshot: Eric Cain

In other words, instead of having a single hub for all these games, Activision has created two—but you can’t access them Modern Warfare II, Warzone Or DMZ without accessing the main Call of Duty HQ app! This is extremely ineffective, time consuming and annoying! This also applies to a person who does not own Modern Warfare III. Even if you don’t have it and have no intention of purchasing it, you still have to go through this process to play the game you actually want to play.

at least at first MWII You can move between multiplayer, warzone, and DMZ quite quickly. You didn’t have to restart the entire game. This will make XP tokens even more annoying than before. if you want to leave here MWII To warzone When you are running the token, it will keep on expiring while reloading. I’m not sure yet how it will handle parties – will you be forced to finish going in between games? I’ll have to test it out.

The fact of the matter is that such a hub should either be seamless, allowing you to access all the games from one menu and jump straight into one or the other, or there should not be a single hub for all these games, And you should be able to load in Modern Warfare II, Warzone, Modern Warfare III Simply, bypassing a pointless center that really just wastes time.

Making matters worse, this is in many ways a repeat of the same poorly implemented Hub MW19, Black Ops Cold War, And Pawn, But it took years for Activision and its studios to come up with something better.

Updates

The menu/UI/uninstall issues here are a great example of why Activision should have made this a premium DLC instead of a new game. A premium DLC that included all OG modern warfare 2 (2009) map, new war mode, and zombies could have easily sold for $40 or $50. That’s a lot of content!

The campaign, which I thought was pretty half-baked, but not as terrible as a lot of people are saying, should have held up to a proper Infinity Ward-made modern warfare iii, This freed up time and resources for developers who were sorely lacking in Sledgehammer games.

A major map pack containing all OGs is being added MW2 currently playing modern warfare ii Makes even more sense! This would have avoided the menu issues, the double loading at COD HQ, the widespread perception that this was all a cash grab by greed-driven Activision right out of the gate.

As a premium DLC, they would have spent less time reinventing the wheel, released less new guns (using Infinity Ward sound effects) and continued support MWII For one more year. A premium DLC might have divided the community a bit, but no more than releasing an entirely new game.

All this seems like a huge missed opportunity to try out at least a two-year live-service support model Duty, And considering all the poor reviews of the campaign and widespread player anger upon the game’s full release, I think it would have been the right move.