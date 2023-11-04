Modern Warfare 3’s rushed campaign isn’t going over well with pre-ordering fans: ‘This is the worst COD campaign I’ve ever played’

Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Ghost Makarov.

The months leading up to Modern Warfare 3 have slowly shown us how this year’s Call of Duty isn’t like others. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign, which some players are calling one of the worst of the series, and not for the usual reasons that a COD campaign might fail.

Fans are pointing to the length of the MW3 campaign, four hours longer than the usual six to eight, and the heavy reliance on small “open combat missions” as evidence that Modern Warfare 3 was rushed, or that much development. Not done. Time as usual for the series. The game’s official subreddit is currently a flurry of frustration, memes, and bewilderment over COD, which doesn’t seem to be happening this year.

“This is the worst CoD campaign I’ve ever played and Warzone is 100% to blame for it,” Reddit user D_ultimateplayer wrote in the current top post on the MW3 subreddit. “What a slap in the face. I’m shocked and appalled. If you really think about it the writing was on the wall this whole time.”

I’ve noticed that Warzone has come up a few times in MW3 campaign reactions, probably because of how similar Sledgehammer’s open combat missions are to the mini Warzone missions. These levels, which make up about half of the campaign, are small sandbox missions that deviate from the series’ usual brand of on-rails setpieces. They’re like co-op missions played alone, except they include Warzone mechanics like looting and armor plates. I’m having fun with them, but it’s weird how much the campaign relies on them for the heavy lifting.

At the core of the feedback, I argue, is a case of mismanaged expectations driven by the way Activision has talked about Modern Warfare 3. This began in 2022, when Bloomberg reported that Call of Duty would not receive a full premium release until 2023. , expansion content for Modern Warfare 2 was selected instead. Activision later announced Modern Warfare 3 as a full, business-as-usual $70 game. But as we learned more about Modern Warfare 3’s unusual makeup, the package began to seem more like a reported MW2 expansion than a standalone game:

Modern Warfare 3 includes all guns and cosmetics from Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 3 will only have remake maps from 2009 Modern Warfare 2 at launch, an odd map pool

There is no dedicated co-op mode, but instead there is a Treyarch-developed zombie mode that reuses the Warzone map

Modern Warfare 3 is purchased and installed as if it were DLC for MW2

You literally have to launch MW2 (now called CoD HQ) to access MW3

And then there were the red flags, like the fact that Call of Duty never gets a direct sequel a year after the last game, or how Sledgehammer Games, the series’ usual steward, would be leading the mainline Modern Warfare project instead of Infinity Ward. No single element is that worrisome, but taken together, they paint a picture of a game of necessity.

“It would have been much better if it was just kept as MW2 Year 2, but god forbid they don’t have a ‘full’ game release every year,” Reddit user Much_Adhesive871 wrote. “We could have skipped MW3 this year and taken whatever CoD was next.”

Campaigns aren’t the biggest priority for most COD enjoyers, but especially since Activision started releasing them a full week before multiplayer, they set the tone for what’s to come. The rest of Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10th or the night before, depending on where you live.

Source