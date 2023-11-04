Modern Warfare 3’s campaign is a series low point, and Microsoft should address it

modern warfare 3 Activision

I’m not sure Activision thought this was exactly the same narrative when they released the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign as an Early Access bonus.

Since then there has been a lot of bad news about its length and quality. Playtime averages say that at 3-4 hours, this is likely to be the shortest overall campaign in Call of Duty history, and yes, this is obviously a series with many shorter campaigns.

But the other problem is that it’s not like it’s a bunch of high-quality content put together in one small package. It’s not a very good campaign either, as we can see from reviews from both players and critics.

IGN gave the Modern Warfare 3 campaign a 4/10, which probably won’t feed into Metacritic (it doesn’t have a score yet) but it certainly isn’t great. Here is an excerpt:

“Modern Warfare 3’s campaign commits the worst sin for a globe-trotting action thriller: It’s boring. What promised to be an intriguingly woven web of mystery ends up being a dusty cobweb that you’ll find at the back of your shed clinging to 15-year-old garden toys you once had fun with. Was.

So, 4/10 is bad, but that’s more about the trendline. Original The Modern Warfare Trilogy received scores of 9.4, 9.5, and 9 from IGN. The New Age trilogy got 8.2, 6, and now 4 respectively. Things are effectively falling off a cliff. The campaign reportedly lacks any significant Call of Duty single-player setpieces, the kind the series is known for, and makes some half-hearted attempts to replicate the controversy of No Russian that don’t work at all. We do.

I have to imagine that all of this would have to get the attention of Microsoft, who didn’t just spend $69 billion on Activision Blizzard only to have the quality of its signature franchise deteriorate. While yes, it’s true that multiplayer/Warzone are more important components of a Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 3 feels a lot like the “$70 DLC” it’s been accused of. Early reporting on what the series had planned this year Was Just an expansion to MW2, but it’s pretty clear that Activision wanted that sequel number and full price, so here we are. But it’s so forced that the game is classified as a MW2 add-on even on PlayStation, and lacks a Platinum trophy as a result.

There were reports early in the Microsoft acquisition talks that one plan for the series was that it could begin to be scaled down from annual releases, and support studios associated with the series could be freed up to work on other IPs. . But it’s been a long time since we’ve heard anything about that idea, and it’s unclear what Microsoft is thinking now that they finally have the series in their hands.

Whatever the case, Call of Duty at least needs to catch its breath, that much is clear. There is also a case being made that perhaps COD campaigns are no longer relevant and could be cut. There has already been some experimentation with this, but now in this case, it seems that a bad three-hour campaign might be worse than nothing. We will see what happens next year.

